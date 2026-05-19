Edward Cannatelli Scholarship Announces New Opportunity To Support Students Pursuing Higher Education

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Edward Cannatelli is proud to announce the launch of the Edward Cannatelli Scholarship, a new educational initiative designed to provide financial assistance and encouragement to students pursuing higher education. The scholarship reflects Cannatelli's ongoing commitment to supporting academic achievement, personal growth, and future leadership through expanded educational opportunities.

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Edward Cannatelli is also the founder of Cannatelli Builders, a company recognized for building luxury homes with a focus on craftsmanship, quality, and attention to detail. His commitment to excellence in business and community involvement has helped inspire the creation of the scholarship program.

The scholarship initiative was created to help students overcome financial barriers while encouraging perseverance, dedication, and long-term success. Through this program, Edward Cannatelli hopes to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students striving to continue their education and pursue their goals.

“Education has the ability to transform lives and create opportunities that can impact generations,” said Edward Cannatelli.“This scholarship was created to support hardworking students and help encourage them to continue pursuing their future with confidence.”

The Edward Cannatelli Scholarship is focused on empowering students from all backgrounds by helping provide access to higher education and recognizing individuals who demonstrate ambition, leadership, and determination.

Students interested in learning more about eligibility requirements and application details can visit the official scholarship website Cannatelli Scholarship

In addition to Edward Cannatelli's educational initiative, community advocate Robbyn Cannatelli has also launched the Robbyn Cannatelli Scholarship, a scholarship focused on supporting students with special needs who are pursuing educational opportunities and continued personal development.

Together, these scholarship programs reflect a shared commitment to education, empowerment, and creating opportunities for students to build brighter futures.

For additional information about the Edward Cannatelli Scholarship, media inquiries, or application details, users can visit the official website.

About Edward Cannatelli

Edward Cannatelli is a community advocate, entrepreneur, and supporter of education dedicated to helping students pursue higher education and future success. He is also the founder of Cannatelli Builders, a luxury home building company known for quality craftsmanship and custom residential construction. Through the Edward Cannatelli Scholarship, he aims to provide meaningful support and opportunities for students seeking to further their academic journey.

Contact

Edward Cannatelli

Edward Cannatelli Scholarship Fund

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