All About Headshots Rebrands As Alissa Randall Photography, Introducing Expanded Photography Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alissa Randall, a New York City and Northern New Jersey portrait photographer and former Chief Marketing Officer, has officially launched her new brand at alissarandall, marking a significant evolution from her established headshot practice, All About Headshots.

The rebrand reflects a shift that has been years in the making. Professional headshots remain a cornerstone of her work, but Randall's practice has grown well beyond them into personal and business branding, women's empowerment portraiture, intimate sessions with family and loved ones, and heartfelt portraits of dogs and the people who love them. Each experience is designed to capture something deeper.

At the heart of the rebrand is "Authentically You," Randall's signature portrait experience. These sessions blend refined art direction with what Randall describes as an intuitive, embodied approach creating a space where clients reconnect with themselves and see their own strength, beauty, and presence reflected back.

The response from clients has been striking. "When I saw the final photos, I was blown away to finally see the beauty I knew I had on the inside reflected on the outside," shares one client. "I truly saw myself."

Randall's background in black-and-white street photography capturing people as they are, real and unguarded, remains the foundation of her studio work. That instinct for the unscripted moment, paired with years of marketing leadership, gives her a rare ability to create images that are both authentic and powerful.

The new brand serves individuals navigating professional transitions, women ready to invest in how they see themselves, and families who want to preserve the relationships that define this chapter of their lives.

To learn more or schedule a private consultation, visit alissarandall.

About Alissa Randall

Alissa Randall is a portrait photographer based in New York City and Northern New Jersey. With a background as a Chief Marketing Officer and a lifelong connection to photography, she specializes in professional headshots, personal branding, women's empowerment portraits, and family sessions. Her work is guided by intuition, intention, and a deep belief that every person deserves to be seen clearly.