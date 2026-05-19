RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: 5 Records Shattered By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With His Fiery 93-Run Knock

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 93 off 38 balls, guiding his team to victory and claiming the Orange Cap. The 15-year-old broke five IPL records, including the youngest to 500 runs and the first Indian to hit 50 sixes in a season.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage in a seven-wicket win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

Sooryavanshi played a fiery knock of 93 off 38 balls, including 10 sixes and 7 fours, at a strike rate of 244.74, helping The Royals chase down the 221-run target with five balls to spare and keeping their playoff hopes alive. This blistering performance also took him to the top of the Orange Cap race with 579 runs in 13 matches.

On that note, let's take a look at five records shattered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his blistering performance in the Rajasthan Royals' final home game of the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has eventually breached 500 runs before crossing the 550-run mark in the ongoing IPL season. At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to complete the milestone in a single IPL season, surpassing Rishabh Pant, who previously held the record by achieving the feat at the age of 20 while playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) during the 2018 season.

Moreover, the young batting sensation achieved this landmark in just 227 balls, eclipsing the Australian flamboyant batter Glenn Maxwell's record of 260 balls to the 500-run mark in an IPL season. With this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the first to score 500 runs under 250 balls in a single IPL edition.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Pant's record, youngest to 500 runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has solidified his status as one of the most destructive power-hitters in modern T20 cricket by becoming the first Indian batter and the third overall after Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to smash 50 sixes in a single IPL season. He is also the youngest to achieve this milestone in an IPL edition.

With 53 sixes, Vaibhav is just seven maximums away from not only surpassing Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes but also becoming the first batter to breach the 60-sixes milestone in a single IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking spree has further elevated his status this season by becoming the youngest player to amass 400 in powerplay in a single IPL season. Scoring 25 runs in the powerplay during the Rajasthan Royals' 221-run chase, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to breach the 400-run mark in the Powerplay within a single edition of the tournament.

Overall, Sooryavanshi has the second-most runs in the powerplay in a single IPL season, with 426 runs in 13 matches, sitting behind former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner's record of 467 runs in the first six overs set during his historic 2016 campaign. Vaibhav is just 42 runs away from breaking Warner's all–time record for the most runs in powerplay in a single season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has further etched his name in the tournament's folklore by becoming the youngest player to score 500 runs while maintaining a seasonal strike rate above 200. With 579 Runs and a strike rate of 236.32, the 15-year-old has completely redefined what is possible for a top-order batter in T20 cricket.

Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the third batter after Andre Russell (510 with 204 SR in 2019) and Abhishek Sharma (507 with 202 SR in 2026*) to achieve this unthinkable feat. By pushing his tally to 579 runs, Sooryavanshi has comfortably settled into an elite, three-man club of pure destructive mastery.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant on why LSG lost to RR despite scoring 220

The young batting sensation has achieved this remarkable efficiency record by completely decimating bowling attacks from the very first ball he faces. With his 93-run blistering knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has logged 8 matches with a strike rate of over 200 (minimum 10 balls faced) in the ongoing IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has equalled former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell's record of 8 such matches, which the West Indian powerhouse registered during his iconic 2019 campaign. Sooryavanshi just need one more match to clear this final hurdle, break the tie, and assert solo ownership of the record.