Trump Brags His Ballroom To Be Topped By 'Greatest Drone Empire'

MENAFN - Asia Times) With his approval ratings hitting a second-term low in recent polling, President Donald Trump decided on Tuesday to show off the progress being made on the luxury ballroom he's building at the White House.

While speaking with reporters outside the White House, Trump boasted that the planned ballroom will“be something incredible” and then explained that it would come with military defense capabilities.

“On top of the roof, we're gonna have the greatest drone empire that you've ever seen,” the president said.“And it's gonna protect Washington.”

A reporter then asked Trump to elaborate on some of the security features in the ballroom.

The ballroom's“underneath part, it's far more complex than the upper,” the president responded.“Because what you don't see are the floors that are beneath here. And they have very, very important rooms down there, very, the most important. This was the one opportunity for the military to do something.”

After rambling about the ballroom being“ahead of schedule,” Trump said it would have“a drone-proof roof, again, it's all sealed, and all of this that you see is totally sealed, and we use it as a drone port, you can have unlimited drones up there, and drones are what's happening right now.”