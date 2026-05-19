Criminal Law Can't Be Used To Settle Institutional Rivalries: J&K HC

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Observing that criminal law cannot be permitted to be used as an instrument of harassment or for settling internal institutional disputes, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed an FIR registered against former cricketer over allegations of submitting a fake date of birth certificate to secure registration for the Ranji Trophy.

A bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal made the observations and passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the cricketer, Majid Yaqoob Dar, seeking quashment of FIR No. 26/2023 registered by the Crime Branch, Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per details submitted before the court, the FIR originated from a complaint filed in 2020 by the then Chief Executive Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association alleging that Dar had falsely projected his date of birth as December 30, 1978 instead of December 30, 1970 in order to obtain registration and benefits related to the Ranji Trophy.

During the hearing, the court noted that an internal inquiry conducted by JKCA had found the allegations to be baseless and motivated by internal disputes within the association. The Sub-Committee of JKCA had informed the Crime Branch that no material supporting the allegations could be traced in official records and recommended closure of the complaint.

The court also took note of the statement of Brigadier Anil Gupta (Retd.), Member Administration of JKCA, who stated before the Registrar Judicial that the association did not wish to pursue the prosecution any further and sought closure of the case.

The Court observed that once the complainant association itself had concluded that the allegations were unfounded and unsupported by official records, continuation of criminal proceedings would amount to abuse of the process of law.

“This Court cannot overlook that criminal law cannot be permitted to be used as an instrument of harassment or for settling internal disputes of an institution,” the court said, adding,“Once the complainant itself, after examining the entire matter through its internal mechanism, has found the allegations to be baseless, unfounded and unsupported by the official record, continuation of criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose and would amount to abuse of the process of law.”

Read Also J&K HC Raises Monetary Jurisdiction Of Civil Courts HC Keeps ACB FIR Alive in J&K Bank-IFFCO Case

The Court said that it was also conscious of the settled principle that criminal law cannot be permitted to degenerate into a weapon of persecution or be utilized for oblique purposes arising out of personal or institutional rivalries.

“The material brought on record prima facie reflects that the impugned proceedings stemmed from internal disputes prevailing within the Association at the relevant point of time rather than from any genuine criminal misconduct attributable to the petitioner (Dar),” the court said and quashed the FIR.

ADVERTISEMENT