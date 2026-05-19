Census 2027: J&K Logs 1.5 Lakh Self-Enumerated Households

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)More than 1.50 lakh households across Jammu and Kashmir have successfully completed self-enumeration within three days of the launch of the Census 2027, officials said on Tuesday.

Describing the public response as“highly encouraging”, Chief Principal Census Officer Amit Sharma said citizens from urban, rural, hilly and far-flung areas were actively participating in the first phase of India's fully digital and paperless Census exercise.

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The self-enumeration process was officially launched in Jammu and Kashmir on May 17 and will continue till May 31 through the online portal.

“Over 1.50 lakh households across Jammu and Kashmir have successfully completed their self-enumeration exercise within the first three days after the launch of the Census 2027 through the official self-enumeration portal,” Sharma told reporters in Jammu.

He said all districts of the Union Territory were witnessing enthusiastic participation in the exercise, including remote areas of the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

“Far-flung districts in Kashmir, including Kulgam, Baramulla and Kupwara, besides remote areas of Jammu division, have recorded remarkable participation,” he said.

According to officials, support systems and facilitation arrangements have been put in place at district and field levels to help residents complete the online process smoothly.

Sharma said special arrangements had also been made to ensure coverage of migratory and nomadic tribal populations, including Gujjars and Bakarwals.

“No person from the tribal or migratory population will be left out of the Census enumeration exercise,” he said.

He added that departments including Forest, School Education, Tribal Affairs and Sheep Husbandry were coordinating to ensure coverage of migratory routes and remote settlements.

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Special deployment of enumerators and supervisors has also been made in hilly and difficult terrain, officials said.

The Census mobile applications and self-enumeration portal have been designed to function even in low-connectivity areas through offline and synchronisation-based mechanisms, Sharma added.

Appealing to residents to complete the process within the notified timeline, Sharma said accurate demographic data was essential for governance, welfare schemes, infrastructure planning and policy formulation.

He also clarified that all information collected during the Census exercise remains confidential under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

“No bank account details, PAN details, financial transaction information or similar sensitive personal information are collected during the exercise,” he said.