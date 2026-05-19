MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dove Men+Care Debuts Major Hair Care Transformation and Exclusive Toronto Barbershop Pop-Up

May 19, 2026 1:36 PM EDT | Source: Dove Men+ Care

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Dove Men+Care is redefining modern men's grooming this weekend with the launch of the Dove Men+Care Barbershop, an exclusive two-day pop-up experience marking the brand's major hair care transformation in Canada. Taking over Toronto's celebrated Throne Barbershop on May 23-24, the activation invites men to experience the brand's latest innovation firsthand: a new lineup of 2-in-1 shampoos and conditioners engineered with breakthrough PROTEIN POWER technology.

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the Dove Men+Care Barbershop transforms premium grooming into an immersive brand experience. Guests will receive a 45 minute appointment featuring elevated services-including professional shampoo and conditioning treatments with the new formulas, precision tapers, beard line-ups, and signature hot towel rituals-all delivered by Throne Barbershop's expert team. Each service brings to life the brand's core belief: that strength is built on intentional care.

Elevated Performance Through Care

The Dove Men+Care Barbershop marks the official Canadian transformation of the brand's high-performance hair care collection, now powered by advanced PROTEIN POWER technology. Designed to address men's top hair needs, the new formulas work at a hair cellular level to repair and reinforce hair from the inside out.

PROTEIN POWER technology combines citric strength builders to reconnect broken protein bonds deep within the hair fiber, while the Protective Protein Shield helps defend against daily damage. The result: visibly stronger, healthier hair built on a foundation of consistent, science-backed care.

"True strength is rooted in care - the care we extend to others and the rituals we commit to for ourselves," says Maureen Kitheka, Head of Marketing for Dove Men+Care Hair. "The Dove Men+Care Barbershop brings that philosophy to life by merging cutting-edge hair science with the elevated grooming experience men deserve. By partnering with Throne Barbershop and showcasing our new PROTEIN POWER technology in action, we're proving that high-performance care and everyday confidence go hand in hand".







Dove Men+ Care

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Event Details

What: Dove Men+Care Barbershop When: Saturday, May 23 from 10am to 8pm & Sunday, May 24 from 11pm to 6pm. Where: Throne Barbershop - 612 Richmond St West, Toronto, ON M5V 2B7

Appointments are limited due to the exclusive nature of the experience. Pre-booking is strongly encouraged, visit

