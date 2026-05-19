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Tony Crisp, Founder Of Crispx And President Of TCVN, To Lead CEO Panel At Techcon Socal 2026


2026-05-19 03:09:20
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tony Crisp, Founder of CRISPx and President of TCVN, to Lead CEO Panel at TechCon SoCal 2026

May 19, 2026 1:50 PM EDT | Source: TechCon Global

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - TechCon Global will feature Tony Crisp, Founder of CRISPx and President of the Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN), as moderator of a featured executive panel at TechCon SoCal 2026, taking place May 21-23 at San Diego State University.

Crisp will lead the session:

"The CEO Playbook: Building Consumer and Fintech Brands That Earn Trust, Loyalty, and Scale"

on Friday, May 22, from 4:50 PM to 5:30 PM.

The panel brings together leading CEOs to share proven strategies for building brands that stand out in increasingly commoditized markets. Discussion topics will include brand trust, customer loyalty, product differentiation, and scaling in competitive consumer and fintech sectors.

Joining Crisp on the panel are:

    Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero

    Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems

    Gui Peres, CEO of Ergomotion

    Ricky Joshi, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Saatva Mattress

"In today's market, consumers are being trained to treat products like commodities," said Tony Crisp. "The companies that win are the ones that build brands people trust, connect with, and stay loyal to. This panel will break down how leading CEOs are doing exactly that."

TechCon SoCal 2026 will bring together founders, investors, and innovators across Southern California for three days of networking, insights, and collaboration. The event will take place at:

San Diego State University
6075 Aztec Circle Dr
San Diego, CA 92182

For more information, visit:
TechCon Global Official Site
TechCon TV

About Tony Crisp
Tony Crisp is a marketing consultant, Founder of CRISPx, and President of TCVN. He specializes in helping companies fight commoditization by building strong, differentiated brands that drive customer loyalty and sales.

Crisp works across brand strategy, new product development, and customer experience-driven digital marketing, supporting organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more or connect with Tony:
Tony Crisp LinkedIn

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