Madfoatcom Partners With Valu Jordan To Enable Bill Payments Via Efawateercom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- MadfooatCom, Jordan's leading electronic payments company, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Valu Jordan, a financial technology company operating in the Middle East and North Africa, to allow Valu customers to inquire about and settle their dues securely through the eFAWATEERcom platform.

The agreement was signed by Lama Zawati, chief executive officer of MadfoatCom, and Mohammad Al-Yousef, chief executive officer of Valu Jordan, in the presence of officials from both companies.

Under the partnership, Valu Jordan customers will be able to manage their payments through a range of flexible payment options tailored to their needs and financial capabilities. Payments can be made directly through the eFAWATEERcom system via its mobile application or website after Valu Jordan is added as a biller, enhancing the customer experience.

The agreement builds on both companies' efforts to support digital transformation in Jordan's financial services sector by providing secure and advanced electronic payment solutions that offer greater convenience and flexibility. It is also expected to improve the efficiency of electronic collections and support national efforts to expand financial inclusion and reduce reliance on cash.

Zawati said the partnership reflects MadfoatCom's commitment to expanding the range of services available through eFAWATEERcom and strengthening integration across digital financial solutions to make more services accessible and meet growing user demand. She said the initiative underscores the company's role in supporting innovation and economic growth in Jordan.

Al-Yousef said the partnership is strategically important because it supports the company's efforts to expand its customer base and strengthen its presence in the Jordanian market.

He said the agreement will help Valu contribute more effectively to building a more integrated and sustainable digital financial ecosystem in Jordan by delivering its services with a high degree of efficiency and extending access through partnerships with trusted platforms that have advanced infrastructure and broad reach, such as MadfoatCom.

The two companies also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the future in ways that support innovation in digital financial services and keep pace with rapid global developments in the sector, helping to enhance the efficiency and reach of digital financial solutions.

//Petra// AF