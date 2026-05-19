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Navin's Inaugurates New Sales Office At Hanging Garden, Valasaravakkam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 19th May 2026: Navin's, one of Chennai's most trusted real estate developers, inaugurated its new sales office at Valasaravakkam, marking yet another milestone in its journey of creating thoughtfully crafted residential communities across the city.
Designed to offer an immersive and customer-centric experience, the new sales office enables homebuyers to explore Navin's diverse portfolio, gain detailed project insights, interact with the sales team, and understand the lifestyle offerings and amenities across projects located in Valasaravakkam, Ashok Nagar, Porur, Gerugambakkam, and Anna Nagar.
The inauguration was led by the company's Managing Director, Mr. Naveen Kumar, along with key stakeholders and leadership members of the organization.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 37 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality that includes 1575 quality checks combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. And today Navin's is home to 3500+ families. Navin's has won over 60+ awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few. Navin's Starwood Towers was an award winning project several times and is recognized with multiple prestigious awards including PMAY, CIDC & ET Real Estate Awards with over 20 accolades to its name.
The brand was also awarded the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards thrice and was honoured as the Best Professionally Managed Company, reflecting our commitment to global organizational standards.
Designed to offer an immersive and customer-centric experience, the new sales office enables homebuyers to explore Navin's diverse portfolio, gain detailed project insights, interact with the sales team, and understand the lifestyle offerings and amenities across projects located in Valasaravakkam, Ashok Nagar, Porur, Gerugambakkam, and Anna Nagar.
The inauguration was led by the company's Managing Director, Mr. Naveen Kumar, along with key stakeholders and leadership members of the organization.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 37 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality that includes 1575 quality checks combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. And today Navin's is home to 3500+ families. Navin's has won over 60+ awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few. Navin's Starwood Towers was an award winning project several times and is recognized with multiple prestigious awards including PMAY, CIDC & ET Real Estate Awards with over 20 accolades to its name.
The brand was also awarded the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards thrice and was honoured as the Best Professionally Managed Company, reflecting our commitment to global organizational standards.
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