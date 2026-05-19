Rima AI Launches The First AI Accounting Agent That Automates The Work Erps Won't Touch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Your ERP automates the easy stuff. Your accountant handles the hard stuff. Nobody is automating the hard stuff. Until now.

Today, Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, opens public access to the first AI accounting agent that interviews you like a senior accountant, learns your specific edge cases, and builds a custom document workflow that runs automatically, the same way, every time. Rima is available now at .

The Work Nobody Talks About

Over 50 percent of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. They spend hours on formatting, data entry, and Excel wrangling before anything ever touches the ERP. That is the real work of accounting today, and no software has touched it. Solo practitioners and small to mid-market firms get hit the hardest. They don't have engineering teams to build internal tools. They have spreadsheets, manual handoffs, and workarounds that eat the hours they should be spending advising clients.

How Rima Works

Rima doesn't hand you a dashboard and hope your workflow fits. It interviews you. It asks the questions a senior accountant would ask until it actually understands your edge case. Then it builds a custom document workflow, called a Blueprint, that runs automatically. You tell Rima what you do in plain English and hand it your messy client documents. It figures out the rest. Accountants are already using it to knock out cleanups, catch-ups, bank and credit card reconciliations, AP reconciliations, and data entry for tax prep. The kind of work that used to eat entire afternoons.

Already in the Field

Over 100 accountants are already using Rima to eliminate manual document workflows.

“Using the Blueprint Rima developed, our monthly data entry process went from 90 minutes per client to under 20 minutes start to finish. With over 20 clients, this transition has been highly efficient and has drastically reduced my workload.”

- Ashley Losee, Senior Accountant, Sunbridge Advisors

Why We Built This

Rima exists because of two family stories. When Gana's mother's business was on the verge of bankruptcy, it wasn't saved by software. It was saved by an accountant, a brilliant financial mind who stepped in and used their judgment to steer the ship. Cedric watched his uncle file for bankruptcy and close his restaurants because of financial mismanagement. An accountant could have saved that business. Accountants go to school to save companies like these from going under.

“It breaks my heart to see how these folks spend their days now. They aren't practicing accounting. They're acting as data janitors. We built Rima to give them their minds back. Now, the solo practitioner and the small firm have a partner that helps them punch above their weight, so they can focus on advising the businesses that build America.”

- Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, Co-founders, Rima AI

Availability

Rima AI is open to everyone starting today. Sign up and build your first Blueprint at .

About Rima AI

Rima AI is a Y Combinator-backed company building the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, Rima interviews accountants to understand their specific workflows and edge cases, then builds custom document automation that runs automatically. Rima doesn't replace accountants. It does the stuff they hate so they can focus on advisory work, helping build the companies that build America. Over 100 accountants already use Rima. Learn more at .