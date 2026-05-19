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EPC And Mouser Electronics Announce Global Distribution Deal
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®)-based power management solutions, offering GaN devices spanning 15 V to 350 V, today announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components. This new partnership will see Mouser Electronics distribute EPC's complete portfolio of eGaN® FETS and ICs.
EPC's latest generation of GaN devices deliver significant performance enhancements over the aging MOSFET, competitor's GaN devices, as well as previous generations. This agreement will give Mouser's customers the opportunity to use the latest EPC GaN technology devices in their designs, enabling the development of smaller, faster, and more efficient power conversion systems across a broad range of applications, including power converters, motor drives for eMobility, robotics and drones.
“This global agreement with Mouser is part of our distribution strategy to engage with more engineers who are looking at designing with GaN because of the benefits it offers over silicon,” said Nick Cataldo, Senior VP Sales & Marketing of EPC.“Mouser has a fantastic global reach and we are excited to be partnering with such a dynamic company.”
“EPC's portfolio of high-performance power solutions is a strong complement to our line card and aligns well with the needs of our customers,” said Heather McGriff, Vice President of Supplier Management for Mouser.“We're excited to build a successful long-term relationship and bring these innovative technologies to the global engineering community.”
To learn more about EPC products available from Mouser, visit .
About Mouser
Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit .
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. Founded in 2007 by experts in power electronics, semiconductors, and business management, the company leverages cutting-edge technology to advance the field of power electronics through the development and commercialization of GaN-based power devices. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites.
EPC's latest generation of GaN devices deliver significant performance enhancements over the aging MOSFET, competitor's GaN devices, as well as previous generations. This agreement will give Mouser's customers the opportunity to use the latest EPC GaN technology devices in their designs, enabling the development of smaller, faster, and more efficient power conversion systems across a broad range of applications, including power converters, motor drives for eMobility, robotics and drones.
“This global agreement with Mouser is part of our distribution strategy to engage with more engineers who are looking at designing with GaN because of the benefits it offers over silicon,” said Nick Cataldo, Senior VP Sales & Marketing of EPC.“Mouser has a fantastic global reach and we are excited to be partnering with such a dynamic company.”
“EPC's portfolio of high-performance power solutions is a strong complement to our line card and aligns well with the needs of our customers,” said Heather McGriff, Vice President of Supplier Management for Mouser.“We're excited to build a successful long-term relationship and bring these innovative technologies to the global engineering community.”
To learn more about EPC products available from Mouser, visit .
About Mouser
Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit .
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. Founded in 2007 by experts in power electronics, semiconductors, and business management, the company leverages cutting-edge technology to advance the field of power electronics through the development and commercialization of GaN-based power devices. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites.
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