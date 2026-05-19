Inside RTA's Underground Maintenance Operation That Keeps Dubai Metro Running Safely

While millions of commuters travel on the Dubai Metro every day, a large-scale maintenance operation begins after the final train leaves the tracks each night.

Inside the tunnel network beneath the city, engineers and specialised teams carry out inspections, repairs, cleaning and rehabilitation works aimed at keeping one of the world's busiest public transport systems running safely and efficiently.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of advanced maintenance and comprehensive rehabilitation works across Dubai Metro's tunnel infrastructure as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance operational safety, improve reliability and preserve key transport assets.

“The maintenance works align with RTA's vision for sustainable operational excellence, delivered through an integrated preventive and corrective maintenance framework built on advanced technologies and innovative engineering solutions,” the authority said.

According to RTA, 51 specialised tunnel inspections were conducted over the past year under detailed operational plans, leading to the identification and completion of 873 corrective maintenance tasks across the Metro infrastructure.

The authority said it achieved 100 per cent of its preventive maintenance targets and 100 per cent of its corrective maintenance targets during the period, reflecting its continued focus on safety, asset sustainability and service quality.

RTA added that the maintenance programme includes periodic inspections, specialised tunnel cleaning, resolution of technical observations, rectification of operational defects, replacement and upgrade works for ageing assets, and continuous improvement projects aimed at maintaining long-term system performance.

“To maintain a safe and sustainable operating environment, periodic and comprehensive tunnel cleaning works are carried out using advanced methods that combine manual cleaning with high-pressure washing technologies,” RTA said.

The authority noted that the cleaning operations help remove dust, debris and surface build-up that could affect operational safety or system efficiency over time.

RTA further said all maintenance, inspection and rehabilitation works are conducted in line with recognised international standards and global best practices followed in the rail sector.

The authority also highlighted ongoing technical training and qualification programmes for specialised teams to ensure readiness in handling advanced rail technologies and maintaining the efficiency of Dubai Metro's infrastructure network.

Inside Dubai Metro Blue Line: How tunnels are taking shape beneath the emirate Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates work for Dubai Metro Blue Line tunnels 80% complete: RTA's Al Khaleej Street Tunnel set to transform Dubai traffic flow by 2030