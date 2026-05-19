Sharjah To Apply Administrative Penalties Against Violators Of Healthcare Laws

Sharjah's Executive Council (SEC) has amended a resolution concerning the regulation of practising healthcare activities and professions in the emirate, to ensure better services for all residents.

The decision was made durin an SEC meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC on Tuesday morning, held at the Ruler's Office. The amended resolution is Executive Council Resolution No. 29 of 2025.

The provisions of the resolution apply to local healthcare establishments affiliated with the emirate's government, private healthcare facilities in the emirate and free zones, as well as professionals working in those establishments.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The amendment aims to ensure healthcare providers comply with applicable systems and laws, enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, and strengthen monitoring and regulatory measures. It also includes administrative penalties against violators, contributing to limiting professional violations, ensuring compliance with approved standards, protecting patients' rights, and achieving the highest standards of safety and healthcare in the emirate.

During the meeting, the SEC reviewed a report on the results of the general budget performance and activity outputs for the second half of 2025 across various sectors, including social development, government administration, infrastructure, capital projects, and economic development.

The Council reaffirmed its support for all entities in achieving strategic objectives and approved plans in a way that contributes to the advancement of government work.

The report included a comparison of actual expenditures and revenues of government and independent departments and entities in Sharjah for the 2025 fiscal year compared to the previous year, in addition to achievement rates of targeted outputs during the second half of the year at the government entity level.

The report also reviewed growth rates in vital sectors, reflecting the emirate's financial balance and prudent policies in managing its resources, while enhancing financial performance efficiency to ensure sustainable development and the continued improvement of services provided to the community.

Sharjah Ruler approves 200 jobs, bonuses worth over Dh10 million annually UAE Cabinet reforms Health Council, approves new sustainability guidelines Sharjah introduces new support system for eligible citizens