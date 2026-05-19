Your Next Apple Watch Ultra Could Get A Full Redesign And New Sensors

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apple could be preparing one of the biggest updates yet for its premium smartwatch lineup, with a new report claiming the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 4 will feature a major redesign alongside significantly improved sensing technology.

According to a fresh report from Digitimes, as pointed out by 9to5Mac, Apple's next-generation Ultra smartwatch is expected to launch later this year with what market watchers describe as a“full redesign.” While exact details remain under wraps, the overhaul is reportedly substantial enough to boost shipments by as much as 20 to 30 per cent compared to the previous generation.

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This would mark the first major visual refresh for the Apple Watch Ultra series since the rugged smartwatch debuted in 2022. Earlier rumours had already hinted at design“alterations,” but the latest report suggests Apple may be planning something much more dramatic.

The redesign is expected to arrive alongside major upgrades to the device's sensing functions. While Apple hasn't confirmed any details, industry reports suggest the smartwatch could include more advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, with last year's leaks pointing to a possible doubling in the number of sensors.

The report also notes that Taiwan-Asia Semiconductor (TASC), Apple's exclusive supplier for sensor components, is expected to benefit heavily from the refresh. New production orders are reportedly expected to ramp up as early as July ahead of the smartwatch's anticipated fall launch window.

Beyond improved tracking, previous leaks also suggested the Apple Watch Ultra 4 may deliver better power efficiency, potentially improving battery life, one of the standout features of the current Ultra lineup.

The new smartwatch could arrive as part of a broader push by Apple to expand its premium“Ultra” branding across multiple product categories. Rumours already point to the possible arrival of an iPhone Ultra, alongside devices such as a MacBook Ultra and upgraded Mac hardware powered by Apple's next-generation chips.

While Apple has yet to officially announce the Apple Watch Ultra 4, expectations are building ahead of the company's traditional autumn hardware event, where the wearable is likely to debut alongside the next iPhone lineup.

Meanwhile, Apple fans can expect updates on the upcoming iOS 27, Siri and AI-related features on June 8, 2026, at its annual WWDC keynote.

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