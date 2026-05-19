Global Bond Sell-Off Deepens As Oil, Inflation Fears Push Yields To Multi-Year Highs

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Government bond markets are facing renewed turbulence as investors increasingly factor in the risk that geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices could keep inflation elevated for longer than previously expected. The shift is pushing borrowing costs sharply higher across major economies and forcing a rethink of interest rate expectations globally.

Yields on sovereign bonds - effectively the interest rates governments pay to borrow - have climbed steadily in recent weeks, reflecting concerns that central banks may need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer. The move comes amid rising oil prices, persistent inflation readings and heightened uncertainty linked to the conflict in the Middle East, all of which are feeding into expectations of more durable price pressures.

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Across developed markets, borrowing costs have risen markedly. The average 10-year yield across the Group of Seven economies has approached 4%, up significantly from levels seen earlier this year, while longer-term borrowing costs have climbed even further. In the United States, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have moved above 4.5%, with 30-year yields hitting fresh one-year highs, underscoring the scale of the repricing taking place in global bond markets.

Such moves have broad implications beyond financial markets. Bond yields influence the cost of borrowing across the economy - from mortgages and car loans to large-scale corporate financing. Higher yields therefore raise funding costs for governments and companies while also squeezing household spending power.

The sell-off has been driven in part by a combination of rising commodity prices and stronger-than-expected inflation data in recent weeks. Investors are increasingly questioning earlier assumptions that central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, would be in a position to cut interest rates this year. Instead, markets are now shifting towards the possibility that rates could remain elevated, or even rise further, as policymakers respond to persistent inflation risks.

This shift is also feeding into broader market uncertainty. Equity markets have shown signs of strain, particularly in sectors sensitive to interest rates, while policymakers are becoming more vocal about the challenges posed by higher borrowing costs. For governments already carrying large debt burdens, sustained increases in yields could significantly raise debt-servicing expenses and limit fiscal flexibility.

Investors are becoming increasingly sensitive to geopolitical risks and inflation pressures linked to energy markets. Lale Akoner, global market strategist at eToro, said markets are entering a phase where“elevated borrowing costs and uncertainty around monetary policy are likely to remain key themes,” pointing to a more volatile environment in the second half of the year.

At the same time, uncertainty over the future direction of US monetary policy is adding to investor caution. A potential shift in leadership at the Federal Reserve, and the possibility of a more market-driven policy approach, could influence how liquidity is managed and how government debt is absorbed by private investors.

Despite the recent sell-off, some analysts see scope for a reversal. Dario Messi, head of fixed income analysis at Julius Baer, said recent market moves have been closely tied to developments in oil prices, particularly the rise in longer-term energy costs, which is fuelling concerns about persistent inflation. However, he noted that current yield levels are becoming more attractive for investors looking to gradually increase exposure to bonds.

Messi added that if oil prices begin to ease, or if growth concerns intensify, the pressure on central banks to tighten policy further could diminish. In such a scenario, bond yields could retreat from current elevated levels, offering some relief to borrowers and financial markets.