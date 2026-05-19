First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNCIE, Ind., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation declared a cash dividend on May 19, 2026 of $0.37 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 19, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of June 5, 2026.

About First Merchants Corporation:

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page ( ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.



For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619

