US, Iran Trade Threats But Trump Says Tehran Wants Peace Deal

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with thenow in effect.]

US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the United States may strike Iran again, a day after he said he had held off a major assault in hope of a deal to end the war, but Tehran's army threatened to open "new fronts" if he went ahead.

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Trump told reporters at the White House that he had been just "an hour away" from relaunching Washington's attacks on Iran before postponing the order after weeks of a fragile ceasefire and talks to end the war that began on February 28.

"You know how it is to negotiate with a country where you're beating them badly. They come to the table; they're begging to make a deal," he said.

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"I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit. I'm not sure yet."

But Iran's army spokesman, Mohammad Akraminia, earlier warned the Islamic republic would "open new fronts against" the United States if it restarted its attacks.

He added that Iran's military had used the ceasefire as an opportunity "to strengthen its combat capabilities".

Trump offered a deadline of several days for resuming strikes if a deal were not agreed upon.

"I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or something; maybe early next week, a limited period of time," he said.

Trump's new deadline came after he said on Monday that Gulf leaders had asked him to hold off on an attack at the 11th hour, which he did because "serious negotiations are taking place".

But if a deal was not agreed to, he said he instructed the US military to be "prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran on a moment's notice."

Trump had already indefinitely extended the truce and made clear he wants to exit a war that has proved to be a political liability, with Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz rattling the global economy and hurting Americans at the pump.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X that Trump's comments meant the US leader was "calling a 'threat' a 'chance for peace'!"

Drone attack

Since the ceasefire took hold on April 8, Tehran and Washington have held a single round of talks, which failed to culminate in a deal.

Iran has repeatedly rebuffed Trump's offers on a deal, and its control over the vital Hormuz Strait has sent global oil prices spiralling.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed exchanges with the United States through mediator Pakistan and said Tehran made clear its "concerns".

The cleric-run state, whose supreme leader was killed in strikes on the first day of the war but has proven resilient, is demanding the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and the lifting of long-standing sanctions.

The Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, threatened on Monday to put the internet fibre-optic cables passing through the waterway under a system of permits.

Its Revolutionary Guards also said Monday that they struck groups linked to the United States and Israel within the Iranian province of Kurdistan, near the border with Iraq, which they said were attempting to smuggle American weapons into Iran.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters that Doha believed "more time" was needed for the ongoing Pakistani-mediated efforts to push for Iran-US talks.

'Excessive' conditions

At the same time, Iran's foreign ministry said it has responded to the latest US proposal, which Iranian media had described as "excessive" and offering "no tangible concessions".

On Sunday, Iran's Fars news agency said Washington had presented a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States.

The US had refused to release "even 25 per cent" of Iran's assets frozen abroad or pay any reparations for war damage, Fars added.

The report said the US had also made clear it would only cease hostilities when Tehran engages in formal peace negotiations.

Iran, however, has said it insists on its own demands, including the release of the frozen assets, the lifting of long-standing sanctions on the country and war reparations.

But later, the Tasnim news agency, citing an unnamed source close to the Iranian negotiating team, said the United States made one new step forward in the latest text by agreeing to waive oil sanctions while negotiations were underway.

Iran threatens 'long and painful' strikes if US renews attacks Trump says US could restart Iran strikes 'if they misbehave'

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