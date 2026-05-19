The Appling & Landerholm Private Wealth Group Join Seventy2 Capital, Opening New Office In Southlake, TX

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington, DC –Baltimore region, announced today that it has expanded its presence to Southlake, Texas with the addition of Executive Vice President Kyle Appling and Senior Vice President Emily Landerholm.

“We are thrilled to add Kyle and Emily to our team and expand our presence into Texas! Together, they bring over 45 years of experience in financial services with multiple practices, including Merrill Lynch, Banc One Securities, and Comerica Financial Advisors. We are honored to add their experience and expertise to our team,” said Thomas Fautrel, President and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital.

Kyle and Emily use a goal-based wealth planning approach, providing disciplined stewardship, strategic coordination, and multi-generational continuity for a select group of families with complex financial lives. Together, they serve ultra-high-net-worth clients, business owners, pre-retirees, and retirees, all with a local, family-office feel.

When asked what excites them about joining Seventy2 Capital, Kyle said,“The move to Seventy2 Capital enables us to deliver institutional-quality advice in an independent model. This partnership strengthens our platform, expands our abilities to meet complex client needs, and aligns us with a team that shares our long-term, client-first philosophy.”

Emily added,“I'm really excited about the opportunity at Seventy2 Capital, especially the focus on user-friendly technology that makes it easier to deliver a great experience for clients. My main goal in this role is to help clients clearly define and achieve their financial goals while building long-term, trusted relationships. I'm also looking forward to supporting both our business owners and clients in growing and preserving their wealth in a thoughtful, strategic way, and being a part of a growing team that prioritizes innovation and client success.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client's goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2025 For more please visit .

2025 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2024 – Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons). The Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year's size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation's largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.