PM Chairs Smart Govt Meeting
They discussed the progress achieved in national plans and projects related to digital government, along with ways to enhance integration among ministries, authorities, and public institutions, and to support digital empowerment initiatives in a manner that contributes to achieving the objectives of digital transformation in Qatar and facilitating access to government services and transactions for individuals and institutions across various sectors. Appropriate decisions were also taken in this regard.
The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the committee of ministers and senior state officials.PM QATAR smart govt
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