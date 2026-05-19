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Qatar Condemns Israel's Renewed Attack On Flotilla

Qatar Condemns Israel's Renewed Attack On Flotilla


2026-05-19 02:36:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar condemned the Israeli occupation's renewed attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, considering it a blatant violation of international law, humanitarian values, and maritime security, and a perpetuation of the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the intimidation of those who stand in solidarity with their legitimate rights, will exacerbate the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to stand in solidarity to compel the occupation to open the crossings, remove the illegal restrictions on the flow of aid, provide protection for Palestinians, and release the activists it arrested after seizing the flotilla. – QNA

QATAR MoFA condemnation Flotilla Gaza

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Gulf Times

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