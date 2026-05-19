Qatar Condemns Israel's Renewed Attack On Flotilla
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the intimidation of those who stand in solidarity with their legitimate rights, will exacerbate the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry stressed the need for the international community to stand in solidarity to compel the occupation to open the crossings, remove the illegal restrictions on the flow of aid, provide protection for Palestinians, and release the activists it arrested after seizing the flotilla. – QNAQATAR MoFA condemnation Flotilla Gaza
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