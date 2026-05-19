HMC Department Achieves Dual International Reaccreditation
The formal CAP reaccreditation, awarded in March, and AABB reaccreditation, granted last month, followed intensive and co-ordinated inspections conducted in February.
“This dual re-accreditation is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our DLMP teams across all divisions,” said department head Dr Einas al-Kuwari.
The CAP lead inspector highlighted both the uniqueness and scale of the department's achievement, stating that the HMC's quality management system was among the most extensive he had ever seen.
Meanwhhile the AABB inspectors confirmed full compliance with international transfusion medicine and biotherapy standards.
Across the DLMP, accreditation readiness was demonstrated through compliance with 16,455 CAP standards and 479 AABB standards, supported by a comprehensive and integrated quality governance framework that includes 16 Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) indicators, 60 Quality and Patient Safety (QPS) indicators, 13 International Patient Safety Goals (IPSG) indicators, and 207 sectional indicators.HMC Hamad Medical Corp reaccreditation health care
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