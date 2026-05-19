Bear Etfs ZSL And JDST Continue To Gain Ground, Signaling Ongoing Pressure On Silver And Junior Miners - Buying Opportunity For Bulls?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues follow up market commentary as precious metals prices fall and the market focuses on bonds, noil and inflation fears.

Spot silver is trading at $73.98 U.S. and gold is also down at $4,497.10

Following the May 15 surge highlighted inthe original InvestorIdeas article -where ZSL (ProShares UltraShort Silver) rose ~15.8% and JDST (Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X) climbed ~13.2% amid sharp pullbacks in silver and junior mining equities-these inverse leveraged products have seen additional strength today.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSE:ZSL ) makes the NYSE top gainer list again today trading at 20.98 +1.69 (+8.79%).

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSE:JDST ) is trading at 37.75 +3.33 (+9.67%).

JDST showed even stronger momentum, consistent with further declines in the underlying junior gold/silver miner's index.

These moves extend the profit-taking and risk-off sentiment noted in the original piece, where silver had already pulled back from highs in the high $80s (or briefly higher) toward the $76-$80 zone.

Key Factors Driving the Continued Rise in ZSL and JDST

ZSL seeks -2x daily exposure to silver futures, while JDST targets -2x daily the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (closely tied to GDXJ performance). Their gains directly mirror weakness in the underlying assets.

Junior miners underperformance: The MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (and GDXJ) saw further selling, with juniors amplifying metal moves due to high operating leverage, thinner liquidity, and sensitivity to equity risk sentiment. GDXJ traded down ~0.8% or more in recent sessions. yahoo)

Macro headwinds: Stronger U.S. data, deleveraging after crowded long positions in the metals rally, and profit-taking after triple-digit gains in many juniors over the past 12-18 months.

Leveraged inverse ETFs like these are built for daily results only-compounding and volatility decay make them unsuitable for long holds, especially in volatile or range-bound markets.

Short-Term Implications for Mining Stocks Near-term pressure on juniors persists: Expect continued volatility and potential downside in silver/gold junior miners (e.g., those in the GDXJ universe) if metals stay under pressure. Juniors often magnify metal declines by 1.5-3x or more due to their beta and project-specific risks. Profit-taking and reduced speculative flows could weigh on smaller-cap names with thinner liquidity.

Buying opportunity for bulls? Longer-term fundamentals for silver (structural supply deficits, green energy/industrial demand from solar/EVs) and gold (safe-haven, central bank buying) remain constructive. This pullback could offer entry/add-on points for patient investors with multi-month horizons and strong risk management-but short-term sentiment favors caution.

Watch key levels: Silver holding above major support (~$70-$75 zone) vs. further USD strength; junior index rebounds tied to any Fed pivot signals or easing macro data.

Visit the Exploring Mining podcast- recent episode on silver stocks

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