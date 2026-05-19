(Nasdaq: AMST) Stock Catalyst: Amesite's Nursemagic Secures Record 2,700-Census Home Care Enterprise Customer

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST ).

Amesite makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list on news of a new customer. The stock is trading at 1.7810 +0.9949 (+126.56%) on volume of over 122 Million shares.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST ) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $1.5 trillion non-acute care segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic(TM), streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic(TM) is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic(TM) meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages

Amesite announced it has secured a new enterprise customer representing an approximately 2,700-patient census, its largest deployment to date and a major milestone in validating its enterprise strategy.

The customer will deploy NurseMagic(TM) AI documentation across its workforce to streamline workflows, integrate their EMR, and integrate with their electronic visit verification (EVV) workflow. The deployment is expected to significantly reduce the administrative burden that currently consumes up to 16 hours per caregiver per week.

This win represents a step-function increase in scale, substantially expanding NurseMagic(TM)'s enterprise census footprint and demonstrating the platform's ability to operate across complex organizations.

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