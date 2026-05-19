HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trends On AI Infrastructure Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for trending stock HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE).

The stock is trending on AI infrastructure news.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was among the first publicly listed companies to prioritize mining digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) announced that BUZZ is advancing a major infrastructure investment in Ontario, anchored by a planned new industrial-scale AI infrastructure facility, also known as an AI gigafactory, in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") with approximately 320 megawatts ("MW") of utility capacity. The project is expected to become one of Canada's largest AI gigafactories, designed to support fully vertically integrated AI supercomputers and host more than 100,000 GPUs at full build-out. An AI gigafactory is the industrial infrastructure of the intelligence economy: a facility that converts compute into intelligence, helping make Canadian businesses more competitive.

Canada Invented Modern AI. Now It Is Building the Factories That Will Own It.

BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc. acquired land comprising approximately 21 acres (the "Main Parcel") for a purchase price of $46 million, as well as an additional parcel of land adjacent to the Main Parcel, measuring approximately 4 acres (the "Additional Parcel"), for a purchase price of $12 million. The Main Parcel and the Additional Parcel collectively comprise a contiguous site benefiting from a 320 MW power allocation. BUZZ has secured major milestones along the project's 320 MW power pathway to develop sovereign AI infrastructure in the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor. The project is designed to place massive industrial-scale compute directly inside Canada's largest metropolitan economy and one of North America's most important hubs for technology, financial services, and artificial intelligence.

The vision of sovereign AI infrastructure is to provide the physical backbone for Canada's intelligence economy. Compute is the new sovereignty. Countries that own the machines will write the future. Countries that rent compute from data centers abroad will not contain sensitive data within their borders.

Located within one of the most important 100-kilometre corridors in global AI, the project is positioned between Geoffrey Hinton's legacy, the University of Toronto and the Vector Institute to the east, and Waterloo's world-leading systems and engineering talent to the west. This places the facility at the intersection of research excellence, enterprise demand, and low-latency global network connectivity.

Key Highlights:

Target Online: Second half of 2027. Capital Investment: ~CAD $3.5 billion. Jobs: 800+ construction, hundreds of permanent high-skill roles. Powered by Ontario's Clean Grid: Designed for high efficiency AI compute using closed-loop cooling systems with no-water use approach consistent with BUZZ HPC's broader sustainability strategy. Community First Approach: Focused on responsible development, local economic participation and long-term alignment with national priorities.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE and BUZZ:

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