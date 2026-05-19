United Development Company Wraps Up Second Edition Of Women's Padel Tournament

The event is set to become an annual fixture at The Pearl Island

United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, successfully concluded the second edition of its Women's Padel Tournament 2026, bringing together residents in a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, community spirit, and friendly competition.

Held at the padel courts in Fanar Fayrouz – Temba Arena, the tournament featured eight teams representing residents from across The Pearl and Gewan Islands. The event saw strong participation and engagement, reflecting the growing popularity of padel and the community's enthusiasm for active-lifestyle initiatives.

Following a series of competitive matches, Team Cairo x Beirut secured first place, followed by Team Net Dominators in second and Irene & Nina in third. The winning teams were honoured during a closing ceremony attended by participants, residents, and supporters, where awards were presented by Engineer Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei, executive director of Public Services at UDC.

Al-Yafei said:“The success of this tournament, reflected in both the strong public turnout and the high level of participation, underscores the growing demand for inclusive, community-driven initiatives, particularly those that empower women and enhance their active engagement.

“This momentum motivates us to continue advancing high-quality initiatives that respond to the evolving aspirations of our community and cater to its diverse interests. At UDC, we remain committed to delivering integrated, world-class sports and recreational facilities that form a cornerstone of the premium lifestyle offered at The Pearl and Gewan Islands, further strengthening their position as leading destinations for modern, integrated living.”

The Women's Padel Tournament has become a key fixture in UDC's annual calendar of sporting and community events, which continue to grow in scale and popularity. These include the Ramadan padel and football tournaments, as well as a series of sporting partnerships through which The Pearl Island has recently hosted prominent events such as the Ekbes Beach Volleyball Championship and the triathlon at Viva Bahriya. This is complemented by UDC's ongoing support for grassroots initiatives, most recently the weekly community runs organised by the Pearl Pacers group.

By offering residents opportunities to connect, compete, and celebrate together, UDC continues to deliver on its vision of creating integrated lifestyle experiences that enhance quality of life. The success of this edition underscores the importance of such initiatives in fostering healthier, more engaged, and closely connected communities.

UDC Padel Women Sports