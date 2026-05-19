Qatar's Expertise To Aid Organisers Of FIFA 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has announced its participation in organising the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

In a statement yesterday, SC said that a knowledge and expertise transfer Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the SC and FIFA. The MoU was signed by HE SC Managing Director Hassan Abdullah al-Thawadi and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, at a ceremony held in the capital of Qatar.

As part of the agreement, a dedicated team of experts from Qatar, many of whom played instrumental roles in delivering landmark tournaments including the FIFA World Cup 2022, the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021 and 2025, and the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, have been deployed to several host cities across the United States and Canada.

As part of the programme, participants are applying their expertise across a range of functional areas - from tournament operations and workforce readiness to fan engagement and technological innovation - drawing on lessons learned from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which has been widely regarded as one of the best editions to date.

A second contingent of staff from the SC and its main stakeholders are also engaging in an observation programme at the tournament, designed to help participants better understand the organisation of cross-border mega-events, the challenges associated with them, and the skills required to navigate them successfully.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said:“The commitment, skill and passion of everyone involved in this project has been absolutely amazing. We have seen the expertise that Qatar has built over the years in hosting world-class events - from its sporting facilities to hotels, airport, transportation, as well as human skills.

Qatar has delivered not only a fantastic World Cup in 2022, but since then, hosted several notable events, including the first 48-team U-17 World Cup. The FIFA Arab Cup has also been a tremendous success. I'm always impressed by the seamless delivery of tournaments here.”

He added:“Football unites the world and contributes to providing an unforgettable experience for millions of people across the world. This is thanks to the incredible job done by amazing talents.”

Beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar has hosted a number of major sporting events including the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Most recently, in 2025, when the country made history by hosting the finals of three FIFA competitions in the space of three weeks. This included the first 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the FIFA Arab Cup.

The country is set to welcome the world once again when it hosts the second of five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup from Nov. 19 to Dec. 13.

QATAR FIFA 2026 expertise