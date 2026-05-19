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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Saudi Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as de-escalation efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region Excellency also stressed the need for all parties to engage with the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.
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