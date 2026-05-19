Israel Launches Strikes Across Lebanon, Warns Dozen Towns To Evacuate

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Israeli military on Tuesday launched a series of strikes across Lebanon, particularly the south, while warning residents of a dozen towns to flee ahead of attacks despite an ongoing truce in the war with Hizbollah.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency and AFP photographers said the strikes targeted several areas in the Tyre district and Nabatieh province in the country's south.

The top two floors of a building in Maashuq in the Tyre district collapsed after an airstrike, according to AFP images. It also damaged neighbouring buildings and parked cars.

A strike on the same town a day prior destroyed a primary healthcare centre managed by the Hizbollah-linked Islamic Health Committee, the Lebanese health ministry said.

An airstrike on Tuesday on the Saray neighbourhood in Nabatieh, which includes shops, an old mosque, and traditional residential buildings, destroyed a large part of it. AFP images showed a plume of smoke rising from the targeted area.

The Israeli military had previously issued evacuation warnings for 12 Lebanese towns, 11 of them in the south and one in the eastern Bekaa area.

It later repeated the same warning.

In a separate statement, the army said it intercepted a drone from Lebanon.

Hizbollah meanwhile said it carried out several attacks against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, in addition to targeting Iron Dome platforms in Jal Alam and Margaliot in northern Israel.

The Lebanese civil defence on Tuesday said it had lost contact with seven citizens after an Israeli incursion in the southern town of Rashaya Al Fukhar.

It said that Israeli forces later released four of them, while the other three remain "in Israeli captivity".

Hizbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Since the start of the ceasefire on April 17, Israel has continued to launch strikes, carry out demolitions and issue evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting the Iran-backed armed group.

It has also repeatedly issued evacuation warnings for dozens of towns, reaching places far from the border that were housing displaced people from other areas.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

The Israeli military says it has lost 20 soldiers and one civilian contractor in southern Lebanon since the war began.