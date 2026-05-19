Global Behavioral And Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion By 2035 At A 10.2% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Clinical, Financial, Administrative), By End User (Private Practices, Community Clinics, Hospitals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market was valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 11.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Revenue and Trends

Behavioral and mental health software are cutting-edge digital solutions that support the entire process of mental and behavioral healthcare services management and delivery.

The software platforms greatly assist providers, clinics, hospitals, and community organizations in managing activities related to mental health care, including patient assessment, diagnosis, treatment planning, therapy delivery, documentation, and outcome tracking, which can be clinical, administrative, or financial. They usually come with such tools as electronic health records for behavioral health, telepsychiatry and virtual therapy capabilities, clinical decision support, care coordination, billing, and analytics already integrated into them.

Software for behavioral health, mental health, and addictions prevention and treatment enables remote care, streamlines workflows, increases data accuracy, and supports measurement-based and value-driven care models; therefore, it is a key player in making mental healthcare available to more people, improving the quality of care, and reducing the growing global burden of mental health disorders.

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What factors significantly contribute to the growth of the behavioral and mental health software market?

Government initiatives and supportive policies are the key factors that help the behavioral and mental health software market grow by establishing the best conditions for digital adoption through regulations, finance, and operations. The majority of governments are making mental health a concern within their national healthcare programs, thus coming up with policies that allow for early intervention, wider access to care, and digital health technology integration. There are public funding schemes, grants, and incentives for e-health records, telepsychiatry, and mental health platforms that, in turn, help healthcare professionals to invest in specialized software. Moreover, the reimbursement policies that cover teletherapy, remote consultations, and software-enabled mental health services have made it easier financially for providers and thus have led to faster adoption of services.

Governments also set regulatory frameworks and standards for data privacy, interoperability, and clinical safety, which in turn increase the trust of digital mental health solutions in the eyes of both patients and clinicians. As countries make the mental health system stronger by using reforms and digital health strategies, government initiatives still play a crucial role in driving the demand and thus revenue growth of the behavioral and mental health software market. For instance, In the year 2024, the National Mental Health Program gave its nod to the establishment of 25 Centers of Excellence that would facilitate the training of more postgraduate students in mental health and the availability of advanced treatments. The mental health PG Departments have been created, or their capacity has been increased, in 19 government medical colleges with a total of 47 such departments.

The 22 newly formed AIIMS will also provide mental health services. 47 mental hospitals run by the government, including 3 central mental health institutions, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, Assam; and Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, are another factor to count on. The integration of mental health services in Ayushman Bharat – Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) is another initiative the government has taken. Under Ayushman Bharat, the government has enhanced the over 1.73 lakh Sub Health Centers (SHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Comprehensive Primary Health Care at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs includes mental health services in the package of services they offer.

(A free sample of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS).

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Segment Insight

By End User

The hospitals segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. As hospitals progressively incorporate digital tools to manage the increasing number of patients with mental health issues and their complex care requirements, Hospitals provide treatment for various severe and long-term psychiatric disorders that usually need multidisciplinary treatment, drawn-out hospital stays, and constant observation. This situation creates a need for extensive software platforms specifically for behavioral and mental health that can handle all aspects of the patient's case. Comprehensive behavioral and mental health software platforms are essentially going to be the hospitals' lifeline to cope with this influx and support their smart moves for future patient care management. These systems offer many facilities such as clinical documentation, coordination of care, medication management, telepsychiatry, and outcome tracking, thus allowing hospitals to become more efficient, make fewer clinical mistakes, and be safer for patients.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market forward?

What are the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Behavioral and Mental Health Software market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The behavioral and mental health software market has been dominated by North America. The rising collaboration among the key market players is expected to foster industry expansion. For instance, in June 2025, Iris Telehealth, well-known as a top provider of telepsychiatry services, teamed up with Holmusk, a world-acclaimed expert in behavioral health real-world evidence and data analytics, to announce a partnership that is going to merge two state-of-the-art AI platforms and thus, through clinical real-world data and localized insights, will revolutionize mental health care.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the behavioral and mental health software market. The growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing digitalization in diverse industries, including healthcare, are both significant trends.

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