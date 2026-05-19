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Festi Hf.: Managers And Persons ́ Closely Associated Transactions
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see the attached notifications.
Attachments
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Tilkynning - ÁSF
Tilkynning - EGT
Tilkynning - GA
Tilkynning - KÓG
Tilkynning - MH
Tilkynning - MKI
Tilkynning - ÓÁ
Tilkynning - ÓÖS
Tilkynning - SÓÓ
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