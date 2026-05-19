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Support Family Music Launches New Movement To Inspire Positive Music And Stronger Families
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new mission-driven music movement, Support Family Music, has officially launched with a goal of encouraging more uplifting, family-centered music that inspires positivity, strengthens relationships, and supports communities.
Created by founder Keith Washo, the movement seeks to encourage music that brings people together and reminds listeners about the importance of family, hope, encouragement, love, and unity.
Support Family Music was founded on a simple belief: music has the power to shape culture, influence emotions, and bring light into people's lives.
“Music is one of the most powerful forces in the world,” said Keith Washo, founder of Support Family Music.“We want to encourage and support music that uplifts people, strengthens families, inspires children, and reminds people what truly matters in life.”
The initiative launches alongside the release of original music projects and community-building campaigns designed to encourage positive artistic expression and meaningful storytelling.
The movement also includes a charitable mission component. Support Family Music has committed to donating 3% of proceeds to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul to help support families and individuals facing hardship.
Goals of the Movement Include:
Encouraging uplifting and family-centered music
Supporting artists who create positive messages
Bringing communities together through music
Inspiring hope, kindness, and encouragement
Helping families in need through charitable giving
The organization hopes the movement will inspire artists, parents, listeners, and communities to support music that contributes positively to culture and future generations.
More information is available at:
SupportFamilyMusic
Additional content and music at href="" rel="external nofollow" BandCam and @KeithWashoMusic
Created by founder Keith Washo, the movement seeks to encourage music that brings people together and reminds listeners about the importance of family, hope, encouragement, love, and unity.
Support Family Music was founded on a simple belief: music has the power to shape culture, influence emotions, and bring light into people's lives.
“Music is one of the most powerful forces in the world,” said Keith Washo, founder of Support Family Music.“We want to encourage and support music that uplifts people, strengthens families, inspires children, and reminds people what truly matters in life.”
The initiative launches alongside the release of original music projects and community-building campaigns designed to encourage positive artistic expression and meaningful storytelling.
The movement also includes a charitable mission component. Support Family Music has committed to donating 3% of proceeds to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul to help support families and individuals facing hardship.
Goals of the Movement Include:
Encouraging uplifting and family-centered music
Supporting artists who create positive messages
Bringing communities together through music
Inspiring hope, kindness, and encouragement
Helping families in need through charitable giving
The organization hopes the movement will inspire artists, parents, listeners, and communities to support music that contributes positively to culture and future generations.
More information is available at:
SupportFamilyMusic
Additional content and music at href="" rel="external nofollow" BandCam and @KeithWashoMusic
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