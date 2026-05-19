PM Modi's Cartoon In Norway's Largest Newspaper Sets Social Media On Fire Users Call It 'Utterly Disgraceful'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Aftenposten, Norway's largest newspaper, published an opinion piece by journalist Frank Rossavik. The article includes a cartoon of PM Modi as a snake charmer.

The headline says,“A clever and slightly annoying man”.

The cartoon has set social media on fire. Users have started expressing their views on the article. It was originally published on 16 May but came to light only after PM Modi's visit to Oslo.

Social Media Reaction

Numerous social media comments call the cartoon“derogatory” and“racist”.

“Frank Rossavik and Aftenposten have produced a lazy, racist caricature of Prime Minister Modi as a cross-legged snake-charmer piping a fuel nozzle out of a basket, the sort of tired colonial drivel one expects from a fading European rag desperate for relevance,” reacted a social media user while calling the opinion piece“utterly disgraceful”.

| 'Proud democracy': MEA responds to Norwegian press on PM Modi skipping questions

“Frank Rossavik has spewed racist and derogatory venom on PM Modi with his headline saying“A sneaky and slightly annoying man”. Frank Rossavik can be closely associated as being an advocate and an endorser of George Soros, who has been openly vocal about being Anti-Modi...” wrote another user.

Another user wrote,“West has completely run out of structural arguments. When they cannot beat India on GDP growth rates, cannot match India's digital public infrastructure, & cannot stop India from anchoring global supply chains, their only remaining tool is to pull out a racist drawing of a snake charmer.”

“This cartoon is blatantly racist. What also stands out is the irony. PM Modi used to speak about how earlier the world thought of India as a“land of snake charmers.” And now, during his visit to Oslo, a major European newspaper depicts him exactly that way,” came from another.

| PM Modi conferred Norway's highest civilian honour during his Oslo visit

Another user commented,“The image, accompanying an article on India's foreign policy, revives outdated colonial stereotypes that many find disrespectful and out of touch with today's global realities. As India continues to play a confident, multi-aligned role on the world stage, such portrayals only highlight lingering biases. In short, pity.”

“Norway's biggest paper just ran a cartoon of PM Modi as a snake charmer, calling him 'a sneaky and slightly annoying man.' This isn't journalism. It's colonial-era racism dressed up as commentary. They can't stomach India's rise, so they reach for the same tired stereotypes their grandparents used. The mask slips every time,” posted another user.

What's Written in the Article?

The article, written ahead of PM Modi's visit, starts with:“On Monday, the prime minister of the world's most populous country will pay an official visit to Norway. The main objective is the India-Nordic summit in Oslo on Tuesday, the third since 2018.”

“Why does the leader of huge India care about a group of small countries in the northwest? The Nordic region has expertise in wind power, green technology, digitalisation, and more. The Nordic region is also a gateway to the Arctic, a region of interest to all major powers,” the article further says.

| PM Modi Invites EU to Partner with India for Stability & Sustainability

“Where Donald Trump says“America First,” Modi says“India First.” But the latter does not pursue it with rockets and bullying. Modi travels around, nods and smiles, talks and signs trade, technology, and other agreements with everyone. In his view, the world's countries should learn from India,” the article further says.