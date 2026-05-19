Miro Takes Aim At The Gap Between AI Potential And Organizational Reality

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Miro®, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, has announced new innovations across its AI platform, reinforcing its position as the collaboration layer where people, context, and agents from every function converge to solve hard problems, make better decisions, and build the right thing faster. Major upgrades to Miro's agentic AI tools - including Sidekicks and Flows - alongside new Connectors, help customers close the gap between individual AI productivity and organization-wide transformation.

AI is reshaping the pace of work, but often teams are not realising the benefits. In many organizations, a gap has emerged between what individuals can now do and what companies can harness. The reason? Collaboration has fractured. Teams have moved from one mode of working to three - human to human, human to agent, and agent to agent - but these are running in silos, invisible to each other. Within those silos, AI amplifies misalignment rather than correcting it, and the gaps only show up when the work comes together.

Miro's vision to bridge this gap is clear: Organizations need a shared space for teams to collaborate around agentic output and move work forward. Miro is unifying all collaboration modes on one surface - the canvas. That includes continuing to invest in the human-to-human collaboration that remains the foundation of great work, because trust, judgment, and shared understanding between people are what drive real progress and breakthrough innovation.

"AI leverage is locked inside private chat windows - accelerating individuals, but never reaching the organization,” said Andrey Khusid, CEO and Founder at Miro.“When every collaboration mode converges on one surface, individual speed becomes company speed, and individual clarity becomes shared clarity. A collection of 10x people pulling in different directions transforms to become a 10x company pulling in the same direction. Every organization will need to make that shift to stay competitive. That's the outcome we're building toward."

“AI is more powerful when it supports and augments teamwork,” said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Vice President, Collaboration and Communities, at IDC.“Leaders must seek out the tools and technologies that enhance their teams' creativity, agility, and innovation. As work becomes more agentic, AI's ability to connect to work, alongside teams, becomes critical to tackling bigger challenges.”

“Accelerating work with AI in a silo creates speed without direction - and that's a problem,” said Matt Cloke, at CTO Endava.“What Miro brought to life for me was the importance of keeping context on the canvas, where everyone can see and build on it. People think about context as static things - documents, images - but everything can be visual context: a sticky note, a table, a workflow, even a pop-up interaction. Having that context accessible and connected is what makes AI powerful. How you parse it through and onwards to other elements of AI - that's where the real value is.”

Key updates to the Miro AI platform announced today include:

Teams can work with agents on the canvas

Agents are becoming a core part of how work gets done, but they've had no way to participate in the shared canvas where teams think, plan, and align. That leaves them working around a process rather than inside it. Miro's canvas is now AI-readable and writeable by third-party agents, with: Expanded MCP support spanning tool and board creation, frames, comments, shapes, and code blocks. New agent-friendly formats: Mermaid diagrams, Markdown, and HTML widgets so agents can contribute to the canvas in a language they speak natively. Connectors link Miro's Sidekicks and Flows to the tools teams already use, with Connectors for Slack, Atlassian, Granola, GitHub, and more. Most decisions are made in Miro. Now they travel further. Connectors read from and write back to the systems where work executes - no lost context, no recreated effort, no broken chain from insight to action. Miro as a native connector within ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot, so that work happening between individuals and AI tools can surface on a shared canvas where the whole team can see, react, and build on it together.

Sidekicks evolves from AI assistant into agentic thought partner

Most AI tools are reactive. They respond to a prompt, return an answer, and stop. That works fine for simple tasks - but the complex, ambiguous, evolving work that actually slows teams down doesn't fit neatly into a single instruction. Sidekicks is evolving into a truly agentic thought partner: one that understands what you're trying to achieve and knows how to solve it. Tackle complex work: Describe your goal in your own words. Sidekicks now understand intent, break ambiguous problems into solvable steps, and ask intelligent clarifying questions. Canvas generation: Sidekicks and Flows can now generate full board content from a single prompt, including documents, diagrams, Kanbans, sticky notes, and frames, so teams arrive at a meaningful collaborative starting point in minutes instead of hours. Context and Memory: Miro builds a persistent understanding of how you work, what you're focused on, and what's already in motion - pulling in the right context automatically and picking up where you left off. Voice: Interact with Sidekicks in two-way voice chat. Speak naturally, change direction, and let ideas flow without crafting the perfect prompt.

Flows can connect systems for repeatable work

Every team has recurring work - standups, sprint reviews, kickoffs - but no shared place to run it. Instead, someone manually pulls data, updates tools, and chases approvals every single time. Flows now extend beyond the canvas through Connectors, enabling automated workflows that call tools both inside Miro and across connected systems, including pulling in meeting transcripts, creating tasks in project trackers, and surfacing the latest Kanban views, combined with human-in-the-loop approval steps, make Flows the shared infrastructure for how teams run their repeatable work together.

Achieve better alignment and build the right thing with Miro Prototypes

The gap between an idea and something the whole team can react to is where projects go wrong - decisions made too late, with too much already built to change course. Updates to Miro Prototypes turn the context a team already has into real options everyone can react to, and align in the right direction. Code to Prototype: Miro Prototypes now pulls context from Claude Code and other tools directly onto the canvas, so existing work becomes the starting point for team alignment and decisions. Evolve design: Evolve existing product designs into fully connected, editable multi-screen flows by importing screenshots or Figma files and iterating with AI - all without starting from scratch. Style prototypes: Instantly apply a brand's look and feel to AI-generated prototypes by extracting a theme from a URL or selecting from Brand Center, so designs are on-brand from the very first generation. Variants: Generate multiple prototype variants at once so your team can compare directions and make more informed decisions. Seamless handoff: Export your finalized prototype directly to your coding agent or Figma, preserving all context for a seamless handoff from idea to build.

Miro Canvas 26

Miro presented its latest updates to attendees at Canvas 26, its annual flagship customer event, in San Francisco. The event included guest speakers, including Tomer Cohen, former CPO at LinkedIn and Joe Dunleavy, Regional CTO for Europe and Global Head of Dava.X AI group at Endava, as well as customer showcases from Austin Lin, VP of Product Management at Cisco and Amanda Kane, SVP Product Operations, and Tracy Love, SVP Enterprise Technology Solutions at J.

Miro is proud to collaborate with its official partners and sponsors at Canvas 26: Voltage Control, Asana, Bolt, Atlas Bench, AWS, and OpenAI.

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 14 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit .

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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