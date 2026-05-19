Andersen Global Strengthens Global Mobility Capabilities With Collaborating Firm Graebel

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global continues to enhance its multi-dimensional platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Graebel, a global leader in workforce mobility and managed services headquartered in the U.S. with global capabilities spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 1950, Graebel works with many of the world's most recognized organizations to simplify the movement and management of talent. The company helps organizations support employees throughout the workforce journey-from internships and onboarding to domestic and international mobility and career transitions-through services that span strategic planning, departure and destination support, on-assignment assistance, repatriation, and mobility program design. Through strategic advisory and intelligent technology, Graebel enables organizations to make more informed decisions and align talent mobility with broader business and workforce strategies through data-driven insights and deep mobility and governance expertise.

“Our history as a family-owned company has shaped how we approach client relationships, but our focus remains on delivering results,” said Ron Dunlap, CEO of Graebel.“Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our ability to support clients with workforce mobility solutions that are efficient, responsive, and designed to address increasingly complex talent and workforce needs.”

“Workforce mobility has become a defining factor for organizations operating across borders,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Graebel's long-standing commitment to people, combined with their experience supporting complex workforce mobility programs, complements our existing capabilities. This collaboration enhances our ability to support clients as they manage talent movement in an increasingly global and interconnected business environment.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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