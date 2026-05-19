Fragrance World Officially Launches French Avenue In Brazil With Grand Ceremony In São Paulo

Fragrance World officially introduced its premium fragrance brand, French Avenue, to the Brazilian market through an exclusive launch ceremony held at the iconic Scarpa Mansion under the theme“Step into the French Avenue World.”

The prestigious event marked another milestone in Fragrance World's global expansion journey, bringing together celebrities, retailers, influencers, business leaders, and fragrance enthusiasts from across Brazil.

The ceremony was led by Poland Moosa, Founder and Chairman of Fragrance World, who personally introduced the French Avenue collection and shared the company's long-term vision for the Brazilian market. Joining him were Salam P.V and Safeer Moidu, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening its international presence.

Brazilian dealership partner Luis Chang, CEO of World Scentz and Elegencia Company, alongside Michele Marques Chang, officially welcomed French Avenue into the Brazilian market and expressed confidence in the brand's future success across the country.

The glamorous launch ceremony was attended by renowned Brazilian actor Júlio Rocha, former Brazilian football star Cristian Baroni, leading social media influencers, perfume retailers, and members of Brazil's fashion and lifestyle community.

Speaking at the event, Poland Moosa highlighted Fragrance World's remarkable global journey and dedication to creating world-class fragrance experiences.

“The launch of French Avenue in Brazil represents another important chapter in our international growth story. Brazil is a vibrant and influential market with a strong appreciation for luxury fragrances and lifestyle products. We are proud to bring French Avenue to Brazilian consumers,” he stated.

Fragrance World's journey began in 1988 when Poland Moosa founded his first company, Al Ghuroob, in Dubai. What started as a modest entrepreneurial venture gradually evolved into one of the world's fastest-growing fragrance manufacturing groups.

Today, Fragrance World has expanded its presence to over 161 countries, offering an extensive portfolio of more than 500 fragrances across multiple brands, catering to luxury, lifestyle, and mass-market segments. With advanced manufacturing facilities and a strong focus on innovation, creativity, and quality, the company continues to supply products to distributors and retail partners around the globe.

The launch of French Avenue in Brazil further strengthens Fragrance World's position as a major global player in the fragrance industry while opening a new chapter for the brand in South America's largest economy.

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