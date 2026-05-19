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USD/CAD Forecast Today 19/05: USD Tests 1.3750 (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Monday, but it looks like we are struggling a bit above the 1.3750 level. This is the end of a range of resistance that has been important to pay attention to.
I'm watching the 10-year yield in America because it's all the way up at 4.603% as I record this, meaning that rates are just continuing to punish risk appetite and, in some cases, other currencies with the amount of interest rate strength coming out of the US, that is the name of the game.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
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