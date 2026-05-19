EUR/JPY Forecast Today 19/05: Euro Tests 185 (Video&Chart)
- The Euro is currently threatening the 185 Yen level as it is resistance, but we are rising during the day.
Short-term pullbacks I think may make nice buying opportunities extending all the way down to the 182 Yen level in the EUR/JPY pair. I think you've got an environment now where you are buying dips, but we don't know whether or not we are going to truly take off to the upside or if it's going to be more of a bumpy ride back and forth, maybe consolidating a little bit in order to try to kill time waiting for the next move in risk appetite.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBegin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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