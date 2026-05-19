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Gold Forecast Today 19/05: $4,600 Area Holds (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Gold market fell initially during the trading session on Monday but then turned around to show signs of life again. The market is very noisy in general, and I think it is a market that of course has a lot to think about.
Eventually we'll break out, and I think it resolves itself to the upside eventually, but we need to get more stability and more certainty coming out of the Middle East so we can start pricing out some of the inflation due to energy shocks that the bond market is currently focused on.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
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