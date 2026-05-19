The Light Committee Opens Photography Studio In New York City

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Light Committee, a headshot photography studio known for creating some of the best headshots in Los Angeles, has opened a second studio in New York City just about 10 years after its first studio in LA. The New York city studio will provide similar services to the LA studio.







Image caption: The Light Committee.

Bookings in New York will start to become available for June 2026 availability and interested clients will be able to book online starting sometime in May 2026. Like LA, services in New York city include corporate headshots, acting headshots, model digitals, medical residency application headshots, and other professional headshots. A full list of services is available on the website.

The new studio location is at 48 W 21st St, Ste 906, New York, NY 10010. This is in the Flatiron District, just east of Chelsea. The LA studio remains located at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91203. A summary of the most popular services follows. In addition to these, The Light Committee also has created graduation portraits or senior pictures, dating profile photos, and other one-on-one photography for clients.

ACTING HEADSHOTS NEW YORK CITY

The Light Committee prides itself in offering some of the best actor headshots anywhere, whether studio-lit or with natural light. Rates are amongst the most affordable in Los Angeles or New York City, currently starting at just $165. There are also add-on options like for more looks, including a hair and make-up stylist during the session (coming soon to New York City), or adding a slate video.

CORPORATE HEADSHOTS NYC

The photography studio offers studio-lit and natural light corporate headshots. Delivering some of the most premium image quality in LA, and now in New York too, it also comes with some of the most affordable headshot prices in Los Angeles and New York. All types of professionals get headshots with The Light Committee. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, doctors (including headshots for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more.

MODEL DIGITALS NYC

The photographer also works with aspiring models to create model digitals. Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically includes a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face and body, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea so there are options to submit to as many agencies as possible. Most submission requests include using flat even and bright lighting and no retouching, which The Light Committee helps with.

ABOUT THE LIGHT COMMITTEE

The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio with two locations, one in Los Angeles and one in New York City. Rafael, the headshot photographer and brand owner, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with some of the highest quality results in Los Angeles, New York City, or beyond. This includes actor headshots, corporate headshots, and modeling digitals. He also works with groups by providing mobile headshots at their offices. Learn more at .

Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.

News Source: The Light Committee

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