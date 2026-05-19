MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Industrial SalesLeads announced today the April 2026 results. The month saw weaker activity across the food and beverage sector than the previous month. April 2026 saw 56 newly identified planned industrial capital projects ranging from poultry farm construction and brewery renovations to large-scale candy and ingredient manufacturing facilities.







Image caption: From Ferrara to Anheuser-Busch: 56 Food & Beverage Industrial Projects Advance in April 2026.

The pipeline spans bakeries, beverage companies, meat processors, dairy operations, produce facilities, and specialty ingredient manufacturers, with Ferrara's $675 million candy campus in South Carolina and ABF Ingredients' $270 million processing facility in Wisconsin. Across all identified food and beverage projects, decision-makers are actively procuring equipment with Stainless Tanks & Vessels, Process Equipment, and Packaging Equipment above 60% of the capital projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Top Industrial Equipment Categories in Demand

During the month of April, identified industrial manufacturing project leaders are procuring the following equipment:

90% – 99% Material Handling / Storage Equipment, Lift Trucks, Compressed Air Systems Lighting and Networking / Security Equipment, and HVAC Equipment 80% – 89% Loading Dock Equipment, Conveyors, Cranes & Hoists, Mechanical Construction, and Fire Protection Equipment 70% – 79% Air Emissions Control Equipment, Packaging Equipment, Process Equipment, Heat Exchangers, and Control Systems & Instrumentation 60% – 69% Tanks / Vessels – Stainless 50% – 59% floor coatings 40% – 49% Building Construction, Tanks / Vessels – All Types 30% – 39% building renovations 10% – 19% equipment relocation

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

Florida – 6

North Carolina – 5

Pennsylvania – 3

Connecticut – 2

Georgia – 2

Illinois – 2

Indiana – 2

Kentucky – 2

Massachusetts – 2

Missouri – 2

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 36 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 27 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 18 New Projects

Expansion – 10 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 28 New Projects

Plant Closing – 8 New Projects

Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects

WISCONSIN:

Specialty ingredient mfr. is planning to invest $270 million for the construction of a 144,000 sf processing facility in EAU CLAIRE, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in 3 phases.

TEXAS:

Non-profit organization is planning to invest $145 million for the construction of a 305,000 sf warehouse, processing, and office facility at 2121 W. Mt. Houston Rd. in HOUSTON, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion in late 2027.

CALIFORNIA:

Non-profit organization and food bank is planning to invest $115 million for the construction of a 215,000 sf warehouse, cold storage, and office facility at 4553 1st St. in SAN JOSE, CA. They have recently received approval for the project and will consolidate their operations upon completion in 2027.

IOWA:

Food processing company is planning to invest $75 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 281,000 sf processing and warehouse facility at 401 Des Moines St. in WEBSTER CITY, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Restaurant chain is planning to invest $50 million for the construction of an 86,000 sf distribution center at 407 Business Park Boulevard in LUBBOCK, TX. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2027.

MISSOURI:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $38.5 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in ST. LOUIS, MO. Completion is slated for Fall 2026.

OHIO:

Bakery products and equipment mfr. is planning to invest $33 million for the construction of a 175,000 sf processing facility at 1700 E. 17th Ave. in COLUMBUS, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Specialty food products mfr. is planning to invest $19 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 55,000 sf processing facility at 1800 Motor Pkwy. in ISLANDIA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Nutritional supplement mfr. is planning to invest $11.4 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a laboratory, processing, warehouse, and office facility in ERLANGER, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARIZONA:

Nutritional supplement mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 70,000 sf processing facility in PHOENIX, AZ. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Largest Planned Project

During the month of April, our research team identified 4 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Ferrara Candy Company, who is planning to invest $675 million for the construction of a 750,000 sf processing, warehouse, and office campus in ORANGEBURG, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2029.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at .

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

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News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc

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