Deepal Suvs Widen Oman's Electric Choices Arabian Post

The Muscat launch introduced the Deepal S05, S07 and G318, positioning the brand in a fast-growing segment between conventional petrol vehicles and fully battery-powered electric models. The line-up uses range-extended electric vehicle technology, allowing daily electric driving while a petrol-powered generator supports longer journeys when charging access is limited.

AGAE, the authorised Changan distributor in Oman, is pitching Deepal as a practical answer to two concerns that continue to shape buyer behaviour in Gulf markets: driving range and charging infrastructure. The company said the vehicles are intended for urban commuting, highway travel and long-distance use across Oman's varied terrain.

The S05, the entry point to the Oman range, is designed as a compact urban SUV. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated range extender and a 27.28kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. The model offers at least 160km of pure electric driving under the NEDC cycle and a combined range of more than 1,000km under WLTC testing. Output is listed at 214hp, with 320Nm of motor torque.

The S07, a larger SUV, brings a 1.5-litre range extender and a 31.74kWh battery. It delivers a WLTP electric range of 160km and a combined WLTP range of 950km, with 235hp and 320Nm of motor torque. The model is aimed at buyers seeking more cabin space, comfort features and long-distance usability without moving into a purely battery-electric platform.

The G318 is the most rugged model in the launch line-up. Offered with all-wheel drive, it features a 1.5-litre turbo range extender, dual electric motors and a 35.07kWh battery. The model has a WLTC pure electric range of 138km and a combined range of 848km. Its powertrain produces 430hp and 575Nm of motor torque, supported by 210mm ground clearance, a 27-degree approach angle and a 31-degree departure angle.

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The G318 also brings terrain-focused drive modes, including settings for mud, sand and water wading, making it a more direct fit for buyers who want electrified mobility without losing off-road capability. Seat ventilation and driver-side massage functions are among features aimed at improving comfort during long journeys.

AGAE said Deepal's Oman line-up is built around performance, comfort and safety. Standard features across the range include rear-wheel-drive layouts on applicable models, aerodynamic styling, frameless windows, large alloy wheels, integrated adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, traffic jam assist, smart voice functions, camera-based visibility systems and panoramic sunroofs on selected variants.

The vehicles are being introduced with a six-year or 250,000km new-vehicle warranty. The battery warranty extends to eight years or 250,000km, whichever comes first, strengthening the brand's attempt to reassure customers still weighing battery durability and ownership costs.

The launch comes as Oman pushes ahead with plans to cut transport emissions under its net-zero 2050 pathway. Authorities have been working on expanding charging infrastructure, setting technical and safety standards and improving consumer incentives for electric mobility. Those measures have created room for automakers offering hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range-extended options before charging networks reach full national coverage.

Deepal's arrival also reflects the growing role of Chinese automakers in the Gulf's transition to electrified transport. Changan has been expanding overseas through its core Changan brand, Deepal and Avatr, with new energy vehicles forming a central part of its export strategy. The group sold more than 2.9 million vehicles in 2025, with new energy vehicle sales exceeding 1.1 million units, highlighting the scale behind its overseas push.

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