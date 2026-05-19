Cardano Card Targets Japan's QR Payments Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Cardano's payments push is moving into Japan through a partnership linking EMURGO, SecondFi and Slash Vision Labs, in a move designed to bring stablecoin spending into one of Asia's most sophisticated cashless markets.

EMURGO, a co-founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, has tied its consumer finance strategy to Slash Vision Labs' payments infrastructure to make the Cardano Card available to users in Japan through the SecondFi app. The arrangement is expected to allow customers to order the card and use stablecoins across everyday payment networks, including QR code systems that are deeply embedded in retail, dining, transport and lifestyle services across the country.

The expansion marks a notable shift for Cardano from infrastructure development and decentralised finance into consumer-facing payments. Japan offers a demanding test case because digital payments are widely used, financial regulation is strict, and consumer trust depends on speed, compliance and predictable settlement. For Cardano, the partnership creates a path to position ADA-linked financial services alongside stablecoin payments rather than relying only on speculative trading activity.

SecondFi has been presented by EMURGO as a self-custodial neofinance platform built around spending, saving, trading and yield access from a single mobile account. Its role in the Japan rollout is significant because the platform is designed to give users control over funds while still connecting them to familiar payment rails. That model reflects a broader trend in digital assets, where blockchain companies are trying to reduce the gap between on-chain finance and ordinary consumer transactions.

Slash Vision Labs brings local market relevance to the arrangement. The company has focused on crypto payments, merchant tools and card-linked products aimed at Japan's regulated environment. Its payment network experience gives the Cardano Card a stronger chance of moving beyond a niche crypto audience, especially if QR-based stablecoin payments can be made to feel as simple as existing mobile wallet transactions.

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The Cardano Card was first positioned as a multi-chain product that could support ADA and other major digital assets, including stablecoins. Earlier global plans involved virtual and physical card formats, rewards, staking-related features and wider access through established payments partners. The Japan plan builds on that foundation but adapts the concept to a market where QR code payments have expanded rapidly and where stablecoin rules have become clearer than in many other major economies.

Japan amended its legal framework to recognise fiat-backed stablecoins under regulated structures, creating a more defined environment for issuers, intermediaries and payment companies. That has encouraged financial groups, fintech platforms and blockchain firms to explore stablecoin settlement for retail and business use. Adoption, however, remains at an early stage, and any product aimed at ordinary consumers must still overcome concerns over volatility, custody, tax treatment, user protection and merchant acceptance.

For Cardano, the move also comes at a time when blockchain networks are competing to show practical utility. Ethereum-linked networks, Solana-based payment tools, Bitcoin layer projects and stablecoin-focused fintech platforms are all targeting faster settlement and cheaper cross-border transfers. Cardano's advantage lies in its established community, research-led development model and growing ecosystem, but it has often faced questions over the pace of commercial adoption. A working card product in Japan could help answer some of those concerns if user uptake is meaningful.

The focus on stablecoins is commercially important. Consumers are less likely to spend volatile tokens for routine purchases, while merchants generally prefer predictable settlement values. A card and QR payment model built around stablecoins could therefore serve as a bridge between blockchain wallets and traditional retail payments. The challenge will be ensuring conversion, compliance checks and merchant settlement happen smoothly enough for users who may not care about the underlying blockchain.

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The partnership also reinforces EMURGO's broader repositioning of its fintech products. Yoroi, long associated with Cardano wallet services, has been folded into a wider SecondFi strategy aimed at combining self-custody with more mainstream financial functions. That approach reflects the industry's move away from standalone wallets towards applications that look more like digital banks, while still offering blockchain-native features.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network