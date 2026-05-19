The World's #1 Bestselling Robotic Window Cleaner: ECOVACS WINBOT Restores Crystal-Clear Views With Ease Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – The ECOVACS WINBOT is the world's #1 bestselling robotic window cleaner, according to data from global market intelligence firm IDC. ECOVACS Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, pioneered this category in 2011 with the WINBOT 5 Series – the world's first robotic window cleaner. ECOVACS'“Created for Ease” philosophy led it to create the WINBOT to bring consumers a smarter, safer, and easier way to tackle window cleaning.

Keeping the large windows and expansive views in today's modern homes crystal-clear can be risky, inconvenient, and labor-intensive. Windows are constantly exposed to dust, pollution, and severe weather. For those in high-rise buildings, cleaning exterior windows can be dangerous and requires expensive professional help. Manual cleaning often leaves streaks. Scrubbing large glass surfaces can be tiring. These challenges lead many to avoid cleaning their windows altogether. Robotic window cleaners like the ECOVACS WINBOT help solve these pain points so users can enjoy clear views from edge to edge with ease. Consumer demand for them is surging, according to IDC, which found that the ECOVACS WINBOT was the world's #1 selling robotic window cleaner in 2025.1 It has also been #1 in China for three consecutive years according to data from All View Cloud (AVC). A Trusted Choice for Effortless Cleaning ECOVACS is a pioneer in service robotics. Knowing that consumers want effortless smart home cleaning solutions beyond floor cleaning, it began developing robotic window cleaners 15 years ago. Since the first WINBOT, the line has undergone seven generations of core upgrades. Leveraging its R&D strengths, ECOVACS continually sets new industry benchmarks with innovative technologies that make window cleaning safer, faster and more convenient for users.

ECOVACS WINBOT's innovations for enhanced cleaning performance are designed to effectively remove dust, rain stains, and pollution buildup. For example, ECOVACS' TruEdge Technology is designed to clean edges and hard-to-reach corners - ensuring spotless, crystal-clear views - and its Three-nozzle Wide-angle Spray Technology enables a deeper clean. Other innovations enhance convenience. The all-in-one OMNI Station is a control panel, charger, stabilizer, and portable storage space for the WINBOT and its accessories. It is also equipped with a safety rope with a tensile strength of up to 100KG. Other WINBOT safety features include optimized suction power, anti-drop protection, edge detection, smart navigation for obstacle avoidance, and insurance protection. The ECOVACS WINBOT's sales performance is also impressive. In 2025, its sales volume exceeded 1 million units, with cumulative global sales surpassing 2.6 million units.

From entry-level to premium models, ECOVACS offers a diverse WINBOT product portfolio across different markets to meet users' needs for taking care of various glass surfaces, including glass panels, balcony glass, and shower screens. The ECOVACS WINBOT family revolutionizes window cleaning with cutting-edge technologies that bring users a high-performance, convenient and hassle-free experience that ensures crystal-clear views with absolute peace-of-mind.

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