ADNOC Expands Roadside Dining Reach Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

ADNOC Distribution and Americana Restaurants International PLC have agreed to open up to 200 quick-service restaurants across fuel and mobility sites in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, deepening a push to turn service stations into broader dining, retail and convenience destinations.

The strategic partnership announced on Tuesday will bring brands from Americana Restaurants' portfolio into ADNOC Distribution locations, including standard service stations and newer roadside retail formats. The plan is designed to capture higher non-fuel spending from motorists, commuters, families and electric vehicle users who are spending more time at mobility hubs.

The agreement links one of the region's largest fuel and convenience retailers with a major operator of quick-service restaurant brands. Americana Restaurants runs outlets across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan, with a portfolio that includes KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's and Krispy Kreme among its key brands. The company has been working to strengthen its core brands while expanding selective formats that can perform across dine-in, takeaway, drive-through and delivery channels.

For ADNOC Distribution, the partnership fits a wider strategy to increase earnings from non-fuel retail. The company has been adding convenience stores, car care, EV charging, branded retail spaces and food-and-beverage outlets as fuel retailers across the region seek to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel margins. Non-fuel retail gross profit rose by more than 14 per cent in 2025, while transactions increased by more than 9 per cent, underscoring growing customer demand for services beyond refuelling. The rollout is expected to support ADNOC Distribution's target of doubling non-fuel retail transactions by 2030. Its“The Hub by ADNOC” format, launched as a larger roadside destination concept, is central to that shift. The company plans to expand the concept to 30 locations across the UAE by 2030, with projected annual EBITDA of about $30 million by the end of the decade. Americana's restaurant brands are expected to feature prominently within those destinations. See also Digital dirham bridge targets UAE settlement flows See also Digital dirham bridge targets UAE settlement flows Roadside retail is changing quickly across the Gulf as service stations move from short refuelling stops to multi-use locations. Operators are adding restaurants, supermarkets, digital fulfilment points, EV chargers, leisure areas and delivery-linked retail. Longer EV charging dwell times are strengthening the commercial case for food and beverage operators, while urban expansion and highway travel continue to support demand for quick-service dining. The partnership also gives Americana Restaurants access to a high-traffic network at a time when restaurant operators are seeking cost-efficient expansion channels. Fuel station sites offer ready customer flows, parking, visibility and drive-through potential, reducing some of the risks associated with standalone restaurant openings. The model can be particularly effective in high-density city corridors, intercity roads and suburban communities where customers look for speed, brand familiarity and convenience. ADNOC Distribution operates across all seven emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and has been expanding its service station footprint and mobility services. Its network includes fuel stations, ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, car wash and lube-change facilities, vehicle inspection centres, retail leasing space and EV charging points. The company has also been developing partnerships with retailers and digital platforms to strengthen quick commerce and last-mile convenience. Americana Restaurants, listed in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, is one of the region's largest restaurant platforms. Its portfolio spans chicken, pizza, burgers, doughnuts, coffee and casual dining, serving customers through dine-in outlets, takeaway counters, drive-through lanes and delivery. Its scale gives it operational leverage in procurement, staffing, kitchen design, franchising and multi-market rollouts. The agreement may create hundreds of jobs across food preparation, outlet management, logistics, maintenance and customer service as restaurants are added to service station locations. Employment growth is likely to vary by market and format, with larger hub-style sites requiring broader staffing than smaller counter-service outlets. See also Hormuz reopening meets shipping hesitation See also Hormuz reopening meets shipping hesitation The commercial opportunity is significant, but execution will determine the impact. Site selection, traffic patterns, kitchen capacity, delivery access, rent structures and brand mix will shape returns. Consumer sentiment toward some global food brands has also become more sensitive in parts of the region, requiring operators to balance international franchises with local preferences and value-focused menus.