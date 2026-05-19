Genetron Introduces Regional Deminars To Bridge The Gap Between Test Theory And Real-World Application Arabian Post
Addressing Growing Complexity in Modern Engineering Validation
As industries adopt emerging technologies such as wide bandgap power devices and high-speed digital interfaces, engineering teams are facing increasingly complex validation, debugging, and compliance challenges. Signal integrity, power integrity, and measurement accuracy have also become more critical across modern product development environments, particularly as systems operate at higher speeds and tighter tolerances.
Despite wider access to advanced test equipment, many teams may still rely on legacy measurement approaches or have limited exposure to newer testing methodologies and tools. At the same time, accurately interpreting measurement results and identifying root causes continue to require strong application knowledge and practical measurement experience.In response to these evolving challenges, Genetron introduced its Deminar programme to provide engineers with a more application-focused learning environment. Unlike conventional training seminars that focus primarily on theory, Genetron's Deminars integrate technical education with live demonstrations using real equipment and practical application scenarios. Combining Technical Education with Real-World Demonstration
Genetron's Deminars are primarily designed for engineers and technical teams involved in research and development, product validation, debugging, and system development. Rather than focusing purely on product features or theoretical discussions, the sessions are structured around practical engineering challenges commonly encountered during development and testing processes. A typical Deminar begins with an overview of the technology trend or validation challenge being discussed, including the industry drivers behind the adoption of newer technologies and the measurement implications that follow. From there, the sessions move into live demonstrations using actual test and measurement equipment within application-based setups. Currently, the Deminars cover topics such as:
- Testing methodologies for emerging technologies, including SiC and GaN wide bandgap power applications Signal integrity challenges in high-speed serial communications Practical probing techniques and measurement best practices aimed at improving signal fidelity and ensuring more reliable test results
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Genetron Corp is a Singapore-based provider of test and measurement solutions supporting engineers, researchers, and innovators across Asia. The company offers a range of equipment and application-focused solutions, including , , and power analysis systems designed for precision, reliability, and integration into complex development environments. In addition to supplying equipment, Genetron provides technical consultations, application expertise, and practical engineering education initiatives for comprehensive post-sales support.See also VinUniversity Launches Global Academic Recruitment Tour 2026 to Engage Leading Scholars Worldwide
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