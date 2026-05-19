Dubai Puts Family Tourism At Eid Centre Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dubai will mark Eid Al Adha with a 10-day programme of leisure, hotel, dining and family experiences from 22 to 31 May, positioning the holiday as a major citywide driver for tourism, hospitality and retail activity.

The programme forms part of the Season of Wulfa, a Dubai calendar built around community, family bonds and shared cultural occasions. It also aligns with the UAE's Year of the Family, giving the campaign a wider social theme beyond commercial offers. Residents, visitors and families are being targeted through staycation packages, cultural activities, entertainment, shopping promotions and dining experiences across the emirate.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, is organising the campaign with hotels, attractions, malls, restaurants and entertainment venues. The initiative comes as the Eid break creates one of the busiest domestic leisure windows of the year, with Dubai government employees scheduled to be off from Monday, 25 May, to Friday, 29 May. Work will resume on Monday, 1 June, turning the period into an extended family travel and staycation opportunity.

Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, 27 May, after Arafat Day on Tuesday, 26 May, following the Dhu Al Hijjah moon-sighting process. The timing gives hotels and tourism operators a strong booking window, particularly as many schools also move into a holiday period that allows families to combine religious observance, short breaks and entertainment within the city.

Hospitality offers are a central part of the programme. Beachfront resorts, luxury hotels, desert retreats and urban properties have been enlisted to widen the appeal across budgets and travel preferences. NH Collection Dubai, The Palm is offering a complimentary second night on selected stays, while Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach is promoting family stays where children under 12 can stay free. Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is offering room savings with breakfast and flexible arrival and departure options, while Address Beach Resort is targeting adults with packages linked to its high-altitude pool and dining experience.

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Palm Jumeirah properties are also seeking to capture holiday demand. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is offering discounts on rooms and villas, breakfast for adults and children, and resort credit. Raffles The Palm Dubai is focusing on a quieter luxury experience, with lounge access, dining benefits and spa-related offers. These packages underline how Dubai's coastal hospitality sector is using Eid to attract both residents avoiding outbound travel and visitors looking for a short luxury break.

Desert and lifestyle hotels are widening the range beyond the beach. Meliá Desert Palm is offering savings on rooms and villas, including private-pool stays, food and beverage credit, spa credit, stable tours and fitness sessions. The offer reflects a broader trend in Dubai's tourism market, where hotels are packaging wellness, outdoor activity and local experiences rather than relying only on room discounts.

Urban staycations are another pillar of the campaign. Ciel Dubai Marina, billed as the world's tallest hotel, is promoting high-floor suites with breakfast and flexible timing benefits. Grand Millennium Hotel is offering upgrades, children's stays, and dining and spa discounts, while InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay is using multi-night offers to encourage longer stays. Vida Creek Harbour, Shangri-La Dubai, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef and other properties are part of the wider hotel line-up.

Dining is expected to play a prominent role during the holiday. Dubai Restaurant Week has been extended until 31 May, giving diners access to curated menus at more than 100 restaurants across the city. The extension brings the city's culinary campaign into the Eid travel window, helping restaurants benefit from higher family footfall, hotel occupancy and visitor spending.

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Retail and entertainment venues are likely to see heavier traffic as families combine shopping, dining and leisure activities. Dubai's holiday campaigns have increasingly linked mall activity with cultural events and live performances, helping distribute visitors across multiple districts rather than concentrating demand in a few major attractions. The approach supports the emirate's wider ambition to strengthen its position as a year-round family destination.