Building Surge Tests Climate Targets Arabian Post

Greenlogue /AP

Global building emissions rose again in 2024, underscoring how rapid urban expansion is outpacing efficiency gains and slowing the sector's shift towards a net-zero pathway.

Operational emissions from buildings increased 1 per cent to 9.9 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide last year, even as energy intensity improved across parts of the global building stock. The latest Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2025-2026, released on 19 May, shows a sector under growing pressure from population growth, housing demand, energy affordability concerns and climate-related risks.

Buildings and construction now account for about 37 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, 28 per cent of global energy consumption and nearly half of material extraction. The sector also remains a major economic engine, contributing 11 to 13 per cent of global GDP and employing about 9 per cent of the world's workforce across construction, renovation, demolition, engineering and related activities.

The report places urbanisation at the centre of the challenge. Global building floor area expanded by 1.7 per cent in 2024 to 273 billion square metres. Each day, the world adds an estimated 12.7 million square metres of new floor space, roughly equivalent to building the city of Paris almost every week. Much of this expansion is concentrated in emerging economies, including India and Southeast Asia, where housing demand, infrastructure growth and rising incomes are reshaping cities.

The figures point to a widening gap between construction growth and decarbonisation. Building energy intensity has fallen 8.5 per cent since 2015, and green building certifications have nearly tripled over the past decade. Yet the pace is still too slow to align the sector with climate goals. Renewable energy supplied only 17.3 per cent of buildings' energy demand in 2024, leaving heating, cooling, lighting and appliances still heavily dependent on fossil-fuelled power systems in many markets.

See also UAE and Jereh forge clean energy push

Residential buildings dominate the sector's footprint. They account for 77 per cent of global building floor area and around 70 per cent of buildings' energy demand, placing housing policy at the centre of climate and affordability debates. Poorly insulated homes and inefficient cooling systems are especially significant in fast-growing cities exposed to heatwaves, where households face rising electricity bills and higher health risks.

“Buildings can either lock in climate risks or deliver safer, healthier, and more affordable living conditions,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme. Her remarks reflect the report's broader warning that decisions made in the next few years will determine whether new urban development accelerates emissions or helps reduce them.