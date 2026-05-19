Trump Allies Offered Legal Redress Fund Arabian Post

The Justice Department said the Anti-Weaponization Fund would be created as part of a deal resolving Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the unauthorised leak of his tax records. Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization will receive an apology but no monetary payment under the arrangement, while the lawsuit and related claims are being dropped.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the fund would establish“a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress”. The administration has framed the move as a corrective mechanism for people it says were targeted under the previous Justice Department, including figures caught up in investigations linked to the 2016 Trump campaign, the January 6 Capitol attack prosecutions and other politically sensitive cases.

The decision immediately drew accusations from Democratic lawmakers, watchdog groups and legal experts that the fund could become a taxpayer-financed vehicle for rewarding political loyalists. Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, described it as a“slush fund”, while critics questioned whether the executive branch had legal authority to create a compensation mechanism of this scale without explicit congressional approval.

The fund's figure, $1.776 billion, appears designed to echo the year of the Declaration of Independence. It will be overseen by a five-member commission, with most members appointed by the attorney general. The commission will be able to review claims, recommend payments, issue apologies and send confidential findings to senior Justice Department officials. Public disclosure requirements remain limited, raising concerns among oversight groups about transparency and political influence.

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Trump's lawsuit stemmed from the leak of confidential tax information by Charles Edward Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor who admitted disclosing tax records to news organisations. He was sentenced in January 2024 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to unauthorised disclosure of tax return information. The leak included Trump's tax records and data relating to thousands of high-income taxpayers.

The publication of Trump's tax information became one of the defining transparency battles of his first presidency. The records showed years of complex business losses, low federal income tax payments in some years and extensive financial entanglements across his real estate, licensing and hospitality ventures. Trump argued that the disclosure caused reputational and financial harm and that the IRS and Treasury Department failed to safeguard protected taxpayer data.

The settlement also ends claims tied to other disputes involving federal agencies, including grievances over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago and investigations into alleged links between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. The Justice Department has maintained that the fund will not be limited to Republicans, though its stated purpose and political framing have made it inseparable from Trump's long-running argument that law enforcement institutions were used against him and his supporters.

Supporters of the move say many defendants and investigation targets faced career damage, legal costs and public stigma before courts or prosecutors resolved their cases. They argue that existing legal remedies are too narrow, expensive and slow for people who believe they were subjected to politically motivated action by federal agencies.

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Opponents counter that the plan bypasses normal appropriations procedures and risks undermining public trust in the Justice Department. They warn that compensating people connected to the president's political movement through an executive-controlled fund could blur the line between legal redress and patronage. Several legal specialists have also questioned whether claimants whose prosecutions resulted in convictions or plea agreements could lawfully receive compensation without contradicting court records.