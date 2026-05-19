Trump Pauses Iran Strike Amid Gulf Diplomacy Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">President Donald Trump has put a planned attack on Iran on hold after Gulf leaders urged Washington to allow negotiations more time, while warning that the US military remains ready for a“full, large scale assault” if no acceptable deal is reached.

The decision marks a critical pause in a confrontation that has drawn the US, Iran, Israel and Gulf states into one of the most volatile security crises in the region this year. Trump said the strike had been scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed after Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and other regional interlocutors argued that talks with Tehran were moving close enough to justify a short diplomatic window.

Trump said any agreement must ensure“no nuclear weapons for Iran”, framing the pause as a tactical delay rather than a retreat from military pressure. He said the US could act“on a moment's notice” if negotiations fail, keeping both diplomacy and coercion at the centre of Washington's strategy.

The White House has not disclosed the intended targets, scale or legal basis of the planned attack. Trump's remarks nevertheless indicate that US forces in the region had been placed at a high level of readiness after weeks of escalating hostilities, disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and attacks involving Iranian-linked forces across parts of the Middle East.

Tehran has confirmed that messages have been exchanged through Pakistan, which has been involved in mediation efforts. Iranian officials have signalled willingness to discuss limits linked to the nuclear programme but have rejected demands they view as surrender terms. Iran's military leadership has also warned that any further US action would trigger retaliation against American and allied interests.

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The diplomatic opening follows mounting concern among Gulf capitals that a direct US-Iran confrontation could destabilise energy markets, expose critical infrastructure to attack and widen the conflict beyond existing battlefronts. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have pressed for a pause partly because they would be exposed to economic and security fallout from a broader war, even as they continue to oppose Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Oil markets reacted swiftly to the prospect of talks, with prices easing after earlier gains driven by fears that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could face deeper disruption. The waterway remains central to global energy flows, and any extended blockage would affect crude shipments, liquefied natural gas supply chains and food-importing economies dependent on Gulf trade routes.

The nuclear issue remains the core obstacle. Washington wants verifiable limits that prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon, while Tehran insists on retaining what it describes as peaceful nuclear rights. Proposals under discussion are understood to include restrictions on enrichment, monitoring arrangements and possible relief from selected sanctions, though neither side has confirmed a final framework.

Trump's handling of the crisis reflects competing pressures inside his administration and political base. Security hawks have urged a tougher military response, especially after attacks on regional targets and threats to maritime routes. Other advisers and allies have warned that direct intervention could entangle the US in another Middle East war, strain military resources and heighten risks for bases and personnel across the region.

Israel remains a central factor in the equation. Its confrontation with Iran and Iran-backed groups has intensified pressure on Washington to demonstrate deterrence, but a US strike could also trigger retaliatory moves against Israeli territory, shipping lanes or allied installations. The White House is seeking to preserve Israeli security commitments while avoiding a chain reaction that could overwhelm diplomatic channels.

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